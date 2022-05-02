Advertisement

Wisconsin ranked 4th highest in speeding tickets across the states

By WBAY news staff
Published: May. 2, 2022 at 6:35 PM CDT|Updated: 5 hours ago
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - Over 13% of Wisconsin drivers have a speeding ticket on record, according to Insurify.

Plus, data determined 91.9 per 10,000 motorists have a failure to yield on their record. That’s the highest rate in the United States.

How does Wisconsin compare to other states? The national average of drivers with a 2022 speeding ticket is 9.18%. On average, 35 per 10,000 U.S. drivers have a failure to yield on record.

Insurify’s data science team looked at over 4.6 million car insurance applications to come up with the ranking. Within those applications, drivers disclosed their state of residence and speeding tickets from the past seven years.

Insurify’s Top 10 states with the most speeding tickets:

1. Ohio - 14.95%

2. Iowa - 14.87%

3. North Dakota - 14.41%

4. Wisconsin - 13.43%

5. South Carolina - 13.35%

6. Virginia - 12.65%

7. Alaska - 12.40%

8. Washington - 12.17%

9. Colorado - 12.03%

10. Wyoming - 12.01%

