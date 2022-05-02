Two people arrested for 4th OWI in past two days

WINNEBAGO COUNTY, Wis. (WBAY) - An Oshkosh man was arrested Monday on suspicion of 4th offense operating under the influence.

The Wisconsin State Patrol identified the suspect as Tanner J. Segor, 29.

On Monday, at about 8:37 a.m., a Wisconsin State Trooper responded to a Kwik Trip on Green Valley Road and State Highway 76 for a welfare check on a man suspected to be intoxicated.

A trooper smelled the odor of intoxicants on the suspect, according to the State Patrol. Troopers did standardized field sobriety tests and Segor was arrested on suspicion of 4th offense OWI.

Court records show Segor was convicted of 3rd Offense OWI in 2017. His license was revoked for two years. He was sentenced to 50 days in jail with 16 of those days imposed and 34 days stayed.

This is the second 4th offense OWI arrest in our area in the past two days.

On Sunday, the Wisconsin State Patrol announced the arrest of 30-year-old Michael Marx on suspicion of 4th offense OWI.

The arrest occurred after a sergeant and trooper responded to a report of a vehicle in the ditch along I-41 Southbound, south of US Highway 151, in Fond du Lac County The sergeant and trooper reported observing signs of impairment from Marx, an Appleton man.

They conducted field sobriety testing and drug evaluation to determine Marx was operating under the influence.

Marx was transported to St. Agnes Hospital for a legal blood draw prior to being booked into the Fond du Lac County Jail.

The sergeant and trooper located drugs and drug paraphernalia at the scene.

