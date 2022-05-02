Police: Sturgeon Bay woman attacked by man wielding hedge trimmer

STURGEON BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - A woman was allegedly attacked by a man using a hedge trimmer in Sturgeon Bay on April 25.

Sturgeon Bay Police Officers responded to a report of two men fighting in a front yard on Georgia Street around 2:25 p.m. At the same time, a 911 call came in where a woman reported being attacked in her home by an unknown man.

The Sturgeon Bay Police Department said the man struck the woman on the head with a hedge trimmer, causing significant injuries.

Two 5-year-old children saw the attack and one was hit by the man’s hand, according to Assistant Chief of Police Dan Brinkman. The children barricaded themselves in a room until officers found them.

The grandfather of the woman was working in the backyard and heard the incident. Upon encountering the man, he was also attacked and sustained injuries.

The unknown man, identified as a 30-year-old Sturgeon Bay resident, was arrested and showed no signs of injury.

Further investigation determined the man entered the home without permission looking for car keys so he could leave town. He also broke windows to a home across the street during his search for car keys.

He is charged with Attempted First Degree Intentional Homicide, Armed Robbery with Use of Force, Armed Burglary, Aggravated Battery, False Imprisonment, Felony Intimidation of a Victim, Physical Abuse of a Child—Intentionally Cause Bodily Harm by Conduct which Creates a High Probability of Great Bodily Harm, Criminal Damage to Property, Burglary of a Building or Dwelling and Felony Bail Jumping.

All injured individuals were taken to the hospital and have since been released.

Copyright 2022 WBAY. All rights reserved.