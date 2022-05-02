Path to healing continues one year after Oneida Casino Complex shooting

ASHWAUBENON, Wis. (WBAY) - May 1 marks one year since the shooting at the Oneida Casino Complex that left two people dead, and another injured.

A memorial bench now sits in front of the Radisson Hotel and Conference Center.

It’s a dedicated place, General Manager Steve Ninham says for employees to remember their colleagues, 32-year-old Ian Simpson, and 35-year-old Jacob Bartel, who were shot and killed by an ex-employee while working at the former Duck Creek Kitchen and Bar, last year.

“While we’ll never forget the tragedy that happened here, we’ll also never forget Jacob Bartel, Ian Simpson and Dan Mulligan,” said Ninham.

A third employee, Dan Mulligan, was severely injured, but survived the shooting.

“For those employees that were affected, it’s certainly going to bring back memories again. Sometimes customers would confront staff about what happened, the shooting, and not so sensitive about some of those things so it’s been tough on the staff to get through that,” Ninham said.

On the morning of the anniversary, dozens joined together for a healing and blessing ceremony orchestrated by tribal leaders, which included smudging of cedar and sage.

Oneida Nation Chairman Tehassi Hill says the families of Ian Simpson and Jacob Bartel were at the healing ceremony, surrounded by their Oneida National family, as they process the pain and emotions that still exist.

“It’s been obviously a trying time for them. So we’re very much appreciative that they’ve been at pretty much everything that we’ve been able to hold for the community, and the family, and the employees that were affected,” said Chairman Hill.

Since the shooting, Oneida Nation leaders say a $622,000 grant has helped them upgrade saftey measures.

“We were able to work with Senator Baldwin’s office to get some additional funding for the police department, and security, things like that,” Chairman Hill said.

“We increased our safety protocols and a lot of safety procedures. We got a lot of different systems in place, like our handheld radio systems. We’re now connected with the casino,” said Ninham.

Ninham says they’ve even recently gone through active shooter training.

“We intentionally held off on doing that training, but something like that alone triggered emotions with staff,” Ninham said.

But those emotions, have brought the team closer together as they keep Simpson, Bartel and Mulligan in their thoughts.

“Our staff is just stronger because of what happened, and we’re going to endure and move forward through all of this,” said Ninham.

