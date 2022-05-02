Advertisement

Packers announce Undrafted Free Agent signings

Wisconsin wide receiver Danny Davis III celebrates his touchdown catch with Jake Ferguson (84)...
Wisconsin wide receiver Danny Davis III celebrates his touchdown catch with Jake Ferguson (84) during the first half of an NCAA college football game against Illinois Friday, Oct. 23, 2020, in Madison, Wis. (AP Photo/Morry Gash)(Morry Gash | AP)
By Eric Boynton
Published: May. 2, 2022 at 3:42 PM CDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - The Packers have announced the signing of 14 undrafted rookie free agents. A list including former Wisconsin Badgers wide receiver Danny Davis.

Davis made 27 starts for the Badgers over five seasons. Over that time he racked up 1,642 yards and 14 touchdowns. He was also a threat to run the ball with 245 rushing yards and a pair of touchdowns on 25 attempts.

Davis now joins a rookie wide receivers group that already includes a trio of draft picks: Christian Watson, Romeo Doubs, and Samori Toure.

Below is a list of all the undrafted free agent signings by the Packers:

  • RB .J. Baylor (Oregon State)
  • LB Caliph Brice (Florida Atlantic)
  • LB Ellis Brooks (Penn State)
  • DL Akial Byers (Missouri)
  • WR Danny Davis (Wisconsin)
  • RB Tyler Goodson (Iowa)
  • T Jahmir Johnson (Texas A&M)
  • T Caleb Jones (Indiana)
  • LB Chauncey Manac (Louisiana)
  • G George Moore (Oregon)
  • DL Hauati Pututau (Utah)
  • C Cole Schneider (Central Florida)
  • S Tre Sterling (Oklahoma State)
  • CB Raleigh Texada (Baylor)

Green Bay has seen their fair share of undrafted free agents go on to have significant roles on the roster. Currently that list includes linebacker Kyrs Barnes and wide receiver Allen Lazard, who was originally signed with the Jaguars out of Iowa State in 2018.

The Packers will get their first looks at their new draft picks and undrafted free agents when they host their rookie minicamp later this week.

