Packers announce international soccer match at Lambeau Field

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - The Green Bay Packers say Lambeau Field will host an exhibition match between European soccer clubs FC Bayern Munich and Manchester City.

The teams will compete for the USA Cup in Titletown on July 23.

“We are looking forward to hosting a different kind of football at Lambeau Field this summer as we welcome FC Bayern Munich and Manchester City to Green Bay,” said Packers President and CEO Mark Murphy. “Our home stadium is renowned for its history and tradition, and we’re honored to host two equally historic clubs from across the pond. We’re looking forward to seeing their devoted supporters from around the world attend Lambeau Field’s debut soccer match.”

Murphy anticipates drawing fans from all over the country and world to historic Lambeau Field.

Tickets go on sale May 6 at 10 a.m. but Packers season ticket holders have a special advantage. They’ll be able to participate in a presale on May 5 at 10 a.m. Prices range from $35 to $160.

Packers legend LeRoy Butler gave Bayern Munich’s Claudio Pizarro and Manchester City’s Shaun Wright-Phillips a special tour of the Hall of Fame. On Monday, the future Hall of Famer gave them a tutorial on how to do a Lambeau Leap.

“We are really excited to bring FC Bayern back to the USA after a difficult couple of years with the pandemic,” commented Pizarro. “We are the world’s biggest sports family and we are looking forward to play in front of our family of fans at the iconic Lambeau Field,” he added.

“We are really looking forward to going to Green Bay to play Bayern Munich at Lambeau Field in the second friendly of our U.S. preseason trip. We know there is a great sports history and culture across the region and it is an honor for Manchester City to be part of the first professional soccer game to be held at this iconic venue,” said Omar Berrada, Chief Football Operations Officer at City Football Group.

Cardenás Marketing Network (CMN) helped make the match possible.

“We are delighted to bring international soccer to Green Bay for the very first time,” said Henry Cardenás, President/CEO of CMN. “We look forward to hosting this historic encounter in partnership with the Packers as it will feature two of the world’s most accomplished football clubs at one of the world’s most celebrated sports venues.”

Founded in 1900, FC Bayern Munich is the most successful club in German history with 31 national titles and six Champions League titles.

Manchester City is the reigning Premier League Champion. The team dates back to 1880.

“It’s going to be extraordinarily special to host these two iconic teams,” Murphy said.

