Oshkosh’s Brinkley’s Boutique sheds light on Williams Syndrome awareness month

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - Oshkosh’s Brinkley’s Boutique is using its platform to spread awareness about Williams Syndrome throughout May.

Williams Syndrome is a rare developmental genetic condition characterized by medical problems, including cardiovascular disease, developmental delays, and learning challenges. It’s a disorder that affects only one in 12,000 babies every year, including the owner’s granddaughter, Brinkley.

“Every day for Brinkley is a good day. She’s just a cool kid. And we took the means from Brinkley and quoted it and made it our model to be kind the way she is,” Barb Nelson, the owner of Brinkley’s Boutique said.

For the past five years, Nelson has used “Brinkley’s Boutique” to spread awareness and hope for the disease.

“We have given families hope because Brinkley is older than their child, but in turn, they’ve given us hope for Brinkley. Because their child or young adult is older. So, it works both ways and it’s just spreading that good feeling that it’s going to be okay,” she said.

For Williams Syndrome Awareness month this May, Nelson is kicking it up a notch, by holding raffle baskets, bingo, quilt giveaway, and special shopping day fundraisers.

“It is extremely rare and the only way we can spread that awareness and that word is to do fundraisers to keep people in the light of understanding why it’s important to treat everyone special and to treat everyone in a normal sense,” Nelson said.

To top it all off, those that come in May 28th will get to meet Brinkley face to face when she visits for a special guest appearance.

“She is going to be drawing all the winners for all these baskets and the quilt and then she’ll also have a special gift to the first 50 shoppers that come in and say hi to her,” Nelson explained.

Nelson hopes that by continuing the conversation, she can not only raise money for the cause but share the message of kindness.

“Everyone deserves to be treated normally, whether you have a special need or not, just be kind to everyone,” she said.

Those that are interested in participating can stop at 419 N. Main Street in Oshkosh for raffle, and bingo cards, or email the store at brinkleyboutique@yahoo.com.

Copyright 2022 WBAY. All rights reserved.