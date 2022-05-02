Notre Dame’s Mason Peapenburg picked in USHL Draft

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - Notre Dame Academy sophomore Mason Peapenburg was picked by the Des Moines Buccaneers in Phase I of the USHL Draft.

Last season the Tritons defenseman racked up four goals with eight assists in 27 games as NDA made a run to the state tournament in Madison.

Round 9, Pick 121 pic.twitter.com/hu5ASkIMN0 — Des Moines Buccaneers (@bucshockey) May 2, 2022

The Phase I Draft is for “futures” players with birth years of 2006. Meaning teams in the USHL can draft and hold their rights for when they enter the juniors ranks later. Phase II, which is scheduled for Tuesday, is for age eligible players that are not currently protected by a USHL team.

