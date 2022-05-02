Advertisement

Multiple arrests in disturbance involving weapons in Oconto County

By WBAY news staff
Published: May. 2, 2022 at 9:54 AM CDT|Updated: 6 hours ago
OCONTO COUNTY, Wis. (WBAY) - There were multiple arrests Sunday in a disturbance involving weapons in Oconto County, according to the Sheriff’s Office.

At 8:16 a.m., deputies responded to a disturbance involving a gun and other weapons in the 7000 block of Konitzer Road in the Town of Oconto Falls.

“Multiple agencies from our Oconto County Law Enforcement Team responded and quickly remedied the situation with multiple arrests. There was no threat to the public as the entire incident was isolated to the property,” reads a statement from Sheriff Todd Skarban.

The sheriff says more information will be released in the coming days.

The Oconto County Sheriff’s Office was assisted by the Gillett Police Department, Oconto Falls Police Department, Wisconsin State Patrol, and the Oconto Falls Ambulance Service.

