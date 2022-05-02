Advertisement

MOSTLY CLOUDY TODAY, RAIN DEVELOPS TONIGHT

Your First Alert Weather Forecast:
Rain develops tonight but this week will be warmer than last, reaching the 60s
By Keith Gibson
Published: May. 2, 2022 at 11:12 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Cloudy skies will continue for the rest of the day. Consider yourself lucky if you see any decent period of sun. Highs will be in the 50s.

Our next weather maker will move in tonight after midnight. Areas of rain should develop and continue during Tuesday morning. The highest odds of rain will be from the Fox Valley to the SOUTH. Some spots could get over 1/4″ of rainfall. Much higher totals are expected across southern Wisconsin. Some clearing is possible on Tuesday afternoon. Highs will range from the upper 40s to middle 50s.

Wednesday is looking pretty good with seasonably cool mid to upper 50s with a mix of sun & clouds. More rain is possible Thursday with some showers possibly lingering into parts of Friday. By the end of the week, it will start to turn milder with highs around 60°.

Although it is still early, most Guidance is showing a mix of sun and clouds for Mother’s Day, with highs in the 60s. We will adjust the forecast as necessary, but we hope this pattern will hold.

WIND & WAVES FORECAST:

TODAY: W 5-15 KTS (WAVES: 1-2′)

TUESDAY: NE 15-25 KTS (WAVES: 2-4′)

TODAY: Mostly cloudy. Stray sprinkles. HIGH: 55

TONIGHT: Cloudy skies. Rain after midnight. LOW: 42

TUESDAY: Morning rain, mainly SOUTH. Some afternoon clearing. Breezy. HIGH: 51 LOW: 34

WEDNESDAY: Partly cloudy. HIGH: 57 LOW: 37

THURSDAY: Mostly cloudy. Chance of afternoon rain showers. HIGH: 60 LOW: 44

FRIDAY: Mostly cloudy. A few showers could linger. HIGH: 59 LOW: 44

SATURDAY: Sun & clouds. HIGH: 62 LOW: 44

MOTHER’S DAY: Sun & clouds. HIGH: 64

