Lawn equipment stolen, Fox Crossing Police looking for thief

FOX CROSSING, Wis. (WBAY) - Have you seen this man?

Fox Crossing Police Officers are hoping to identify the individual in connection with stolen lawn equipment from the weekend of April 30-May1.

Officers said the license plate pictured is too pixelated to make out.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Officer Jack at 920-720-7109.

Anonymous tips can be submitted through the Winnebago Countywide Crimestoppers P3 app or by calling 920-231-TIPS (8477).

Fox Crossing Police looking for man associated with stolen lawn equipment (Fox Crossing Police Department)

