Advertisement

Lawn equipment stolen, Fox Crossing Police looking for thief

Fox Crossing Police looking for man associated with stolen lawn equipment
Fox Crossing Police looking for man associated with stolen lawn equipment(Fox Crossing Police Department)
By WBAY news staff
Published: May. 2, 2022 at 3:16 PM CDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FOX CROSSING, Wis. (WBAY) - Have you seen this man?

Fox Crossing Police Officers are hoping to identify the individual in connection with stolen lawn equipment from the weekend of April 30-May1.

Officers said the license plate pictured is too pixelated to make out.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Officer Jack at 920-720-7109.

Anonymous tips can be submitted through the Winnebago Countywide Crimestoppers P3 app or by calling 920-231-TIPS (8477).

Fox Crossing Police looking for man associated with stolen lawn equipment
Fox Crossing Police looking for man associated with stolen lawn equipment(Fox Crossing Police Department)

Copyright 2022 WBAY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Randall Denny memorial
People gather to remember Green Bay shooting victim, investigation continues
Appleton man arrested for 4th offense OWI
Casey White and Vicki White
Marshals: Reward for info on escaped inmate, missing officer
Western Avenue homicide on Green Bay's west side
34-year-old man dies after shots fired on Green Bay’s west side
Two children died after they were stuck in a house fire in Texas, according to authorities.
Two children killed after being trapped in house fire, authorities say

Latest News

COVID-19 case numbers on the rise
COVID-19 in Wisconsin: 1,300 new cases per day
Throughout Mental Health Awareness month we will be covering a range of factors on “Your Health...
YOUR HEALTH MATTERS: ‘Tsunami of mental health needs’ in wake of pandemic psychologists say
Tim Michels at the launch of his Wisconsin gubernatorial campaign
GOP gubernatorial candidate lived part-time in Wisconsin
Police: Sturgeon Bay woman attacked by man wielding hedge trimmer