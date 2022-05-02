Lawn equipment stolen, Fox Crossing Police looking for thief
Published: May. 2, 2022 at 3:16 PM CDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
FOX CROSSING, Wis. (WBAY) - Have you seen this man?
Fox Crossing Police Officers are hoping to identify the individual in connection with stolen lawn equipment from the weekend of April 30-May1.
Officers said the license plate pictured is too pixelated to make out.
Anyone with information is asked to contact Officer Jack at 920-720-7109.
Anonymous tips can be submitted through the Winnebago Countywide Crimestoppers P3 app or by calling 920-231-TIPS (8477).
