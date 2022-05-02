Advertisement

Kewaunee County man missing and endangered

Timothy Wichmann was reported missing on May 2, 2022
Timothy Wichmann was reported missing on May 2, 2022
By WBAY news staff
Published: May. 2, 2022 at 4:25 PM CDT|Updated: 7 hours ago
LUXEMBURG, Wis. (WBAY) - Police are asking the public to help them find a Kewaunee County man who’s been missing since Monday morning. Police consider him endangered, saying he has depression and requires medication.

Timothy Wichmann, 34, left his home in Luxemburg at 8:30 to go to work in De Pere. He never arrived. His cell phone was left at home.

Wichmann was last seen wearing the sweatshirt pictured. He also wore a white, zip-up, hooded sweatshirt with baby blue designs, black shoes, and blue jeans.

He was driving a white, 2004 model Chevy Avalanche four-door pickup truck. It has Wisconsin truck plate TC 8952.

Posted by Luxemburg Police Department on Monday, May 2, 2022

