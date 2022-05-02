People gather to remember Green Bay shooting victim, investigation continues

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - The investigation continues into a deadly shooting on Green Bay’s west side Saturday morning.

Flowers and candles have been placed near the scene at the intersection of Western Avenue and Perkins Avenue. The victim’s name was not officially released, but family have identified him as Randall Denny.

Family and friends gathered at the scene Monday to remember the victim. They are asking people who have information to speak up.

“And those who know who did this, I ask that you speak up. Please speak up. I’m pretty sure if you knew my brother, you’d know that he did not deserve this. You know what’s right and what’s wrong, so please do what’s right,” says Raymond Denny, Randall’s brother.

“My dad always tried, he always tried,” said daughter Diamond Denny. “No matter what stood in his way, he always found a way for something to get done.”

Randall Denny (Randall Denny's family)

Police say they believe it was an “isolated incident” but have not released information on a possible suspect or motive.

“It’s just tragic the way he went out there. He was trying to get his life back together, just got his license back, started working and then they did this to him,” said father Sunrise Denny.

On Saturday, at about 5:05 a.m., Green Bay Police were called to a report of shots fired at the scene. A man was down in the street.

Police say they arrived to find a 34-year-old man with severe injuries. Lifesaving measures were attempted, but the man died at the scene. Again, family have identified the victim as Randall Denny.

“Our detective division continues to focus all resources on this investigation with following up on leads and information that has developed over the past few days. This is an very active investigation and progress is being made. Our plan is to release more information in the coming days as the investigation and the case come together,” says Capt. Ben Allen. “While we still believe this to be an isolated incident and those involved are known to each other, the public is reminded to be cautious, know your surroundings and report suspicious activity to law enforcement. No further information will be released at this time.”

If you have information, contact Green Bay Police at 920-448-3208 and reference report #22-221174.

To remain anonymous, call 920-432-STOP (7867) or give a tip online at www.432stop.com.

“I am staying strong for my brother right now, trying to be shoulder to cry on for everybody, let them grieve, for me it’s not real, I don’t believe he is really gone yet, until we send him on his journey, and that is when it will hit me,” said Raymond Denny.

On Saturday, officials spent around six hours on scene, which is right next to the specialty contractor, H.J. Martin and Son.

The owner, Edward Martin, says it’s frustrating to see an increase in crimes in this area, and he wants more attention from the city.

“This is very disturbing,” he says, “A lot of people don’t realize that we have been trying to revitalize Military Avenue and West Mason.”

