‘Ignite the Future’ campaign seeks to expand UWGB programs

The “Ignite the Future” campaign focuses on the expansion of several programs.
By WBAY news staff
Published: May. 2, 2022 at 6:03 PM CDT|Updated: 5 hours ago
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - The University of Wisconsin-Green Bay revealed plans to grow Monday.

The “Ignite the Future” campaign focuses on the expansion of several programs. Notably, the school’s Finance and Investment Lab and new spaces in the Cofrin School of Business. Athletics, engineering and science are also included in the plan.

The campaign allocates a new audio production program and more opportunities for students pursuing the arts at the Sharon Resch Institute of Music.

“Once you have that access, once you provide the access we’re providing, you must also then provide amazing experiences for the person who is here to get something from that access,” Chancellor Michael Alexander said. “And that’s what that campaign is about. It’s not about just building spaces. It’s about strengthening the academic programs that we have.”

The university increased enrollment for six straight years.

