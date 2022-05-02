Advertisement

GOP gubernatorial candidate lived part-time in Wisconsin

Tim Michels at the launch of his Wisconsin gubernatorial campaign
Tim Michels at the launch of his Wisconsin gubernatorial campaign
By SCOTT BAUER
Published: May. 2, 2022 at 3:05 PM CDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISON, Wis. (AP) - Republican candidate for governor, Tim Michels, has defended his Wisconsin ties saying he still votes and spends the majority of his time in the state.

Michels went on talk radio Monday to address a report by the conservative website Wisconsin Right Now that details more than $30 million in properties Michels bought in New York and Connecticut between 2015 and 2020.

The report also shows his children attended and graduated from high school on the East Coast between 2013 and 2021.

Michels is in a four-way Republican primary race for governor.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Randall Denny memorial
People gather to remember Green Bay shooting victim, investigation continues
Appleton man arrested for 4th offense OWI
Casey White and Vicki White
Marshals: Reward for info on escaped inmate, missing officer
Western Avenue homicide on Green Bay's west side
34-year-old man dies after shots fired on Green Bay’s west side
Two children died after they were stuck in a house fire in Texas, according to authorities.
Two children killed after being trapped in house fire, authorities say

Latest News

The Wisconsin Capitol in Madison, Wis.
Wisconsin legislators call it quits at near-record pace
‘UPFRONT’ recap: Additional courts phased in by June to address case backlog
Tim Michels announces run for Wisconsin governor
Michels says he’ll divest from company if elected governor
Marquette University Law School poll director Charles Franklin
INTERVIEW: How candidates fare in Marquette University Law School poll