COVID-19 in Wisconsin: 1,300 new cases per day

MADISON, Wis. (WBAY) – New cases of the COVID-19 virus in Wisconsin remain at an 11-week high with the state Department of Health Services (DHS) reporting a 7-day average of 1,316 cases per day, up from 1,247 cases per day before the weekend.

The state saw a net increase of 3,260 cases since last Friday’s report. The state doesn’t publish reports over the weekend, making this the highest cumulative caseload since Monday, February 14 -- when we were still coming down from the COVID-19 omicron surge. Case numbers started rising again in late March, slowly at first and then sharply in early April. The positivity rate is up to 9.5%. The last time it was this high was, there is is again, February 14.

Eleven of the 20 counties we’re tracking in WBAY’s greater viewing area had double-digit increases, but keep in mind that’s three days’ worth of test results. Brown County had a triple-digit increase -- the first time it was this high on a Monday since February 14. The DHS says Brown County is averaging almost 38 cases per day. Only Winnebago County has a higher average in our area, at more than 45 cases per day. Florence and Forest counties didn’t confirm any new cases this weekend. County-by-county case and death totals are listed at the end of this article.

Wisconsinites are showing more resiliency with these latest infections. Hospitalizations are the main concern, but we’re not at levels that overwhelmed hospitals this past winter; deaths from the COVID-19 virus are near all-time lows.

The state is averaging 1 death per day -- but the true average is 0.71 recent deaths per day, rounded to the nearest whole number. Marinette County was the only one to report a death to the DHS since Friday. Since the start of the pandemic, 0.91% of infections were fatal.

Fifty people were hospitalized for COVID-19 treatment since Friday’s DHS report. This is the highest total on a Monday since March 28. We calculate the 7-day average is 26 admissions per day, the highest since March 29. We also calculate 4.25% of all confirmed cases led to a hospital stay.

The Wisconsin Hospital Association (WHA) reported 245 COVID-19 patients in hospitals Monday, including 39 in ICU. That’s a net increase of 2 in ICU and 11 more patients since Friday when you take discharges and deaths into account. These put the statewide COVID-19 population in hospitals back to where it was near the end of March -- but in our corner of Wisconsin it’s a different story.

In the Northeast health care region, hospitals are treating 14 patients, including 3 in ICU. That’s a sharp drop with 2 fewer in ICU and 10 fewer in hospitals than 3 days ago. The Fox Valley region hospitals have 8 patients -- down from 14 COVID-19 patients on Friday -- with still 1 in ICU.

Along with the virus, vaccinations are on the rise. Vaccinators reported administering almost 6,100 doses (6,097) since Friday’s update. The 7-day average is the highest in almost two weeks, at 2,407 shots per day. This includes first-time, second doses and booster shots.

The 7-day average for booster shots is at a 15-day high, at 1,211 boosters per day, by our calculations. There were almost 3,000 booster shots (2,962) administered in Wisconsin over the weekend to state and out-of-state residents alike.

There’s clearly been some review of the number of shots administered to Wisconsin residents. The total saw a net loss of 12 since the last report. The DHS SAYS 3.75 million Wisconsin residents had at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine, which is 64.3% of the population. With that adjustment, first-time shots for Wisconsinites hit a new all-time low of 276 per day.

Vaccinators reported 1,180 residents completing their vaccine series, the most reported on a Monday in almost two months, since March 7. That lifted the 7-day average from 392 to 521 people per day getting their second dose of Pfizer or Moderna vaccine or the one-dose Johnson & Johnson vaccine, but this metric naturally follows first-time vaccinations after three or four weeks, so you will see this decline.

The state also reported 2,343 Wisconsinites received boosters over the weekend, the most reported on a Monday since March 21, bumping the 7-day average up from 987 to 1,101 boosters per day, the best in 12 days.

Monday’s Vaccinations by Age Group

5 to 11: 27.6% received vaccine/24.7% completed vaccinations

12 to 17: 61.6% received vaccine/58.1% completed vaccinations/19.2% (+0.1) received booster

18 to 24: 60.3% received vaccine/54.8% (+0.1) completed vaccinations/19.2% received booster

25 to 34: 64.3% received vaccine/59.7% completed vaccinations/25.2% received booster

35 to 44: 69.3% received vaccine/65.9% completed vaccinations/32.9% received booster

45 to 54: 71.7% received vaccine/68.9% completed vaccinations/37.8% received booster

55 to 64: 78.1% received vaccine/75.6% completed vaccinations/49.1% (+0.1) received booster

65 and up: 85.4% received vaccine/82.5% completed vaccinations/67.5% received booster

Monday’s Vaccinations by County Population

County (Population)

(Health region) % of population

with at least 1 dose % of population

completed series Brown (264,542) (NE) 65.7% 63.1% Calumet (50,089) (FV) 57.0% 54.9% Dodge (87,839) 52.6% 50.5% (+0.1) Door (27,668) (NE) 78.7% 74.7% Florence (4,295) (NE) 52.9% 50.2% Fond du Lac (103,403) (SE) 55.9% 53.4% Forest (9,004) 52.8% 50.4% (+0.1) Green Lake (18,913) (FV) 57.3% 54.7% Kewaunee (20,434) (NE) 52.7% 51.3% (+0.1) Langlade (19,189) 53.9% (-0.1) 51.8% (-0.1) Manitowoc (78,981) (NE) 60.6% 58.4% Marinette (40,350) (NE) 53.5% 51.2% Menominee (4,556) (FV) 81.0% 77.7% Oconto (37,930) (NE) 52.9% 51.2% Outagamie (187,885) (FV) 64.4% 61.7% Shawano (40,899) (FV) 47.9% 46.3% Sheboygan (115,340) (SE) 63.0% 60.5% Waupaca (50,990) (FV) 55.6% 53.7% Waushara (24,443) (FV) 46.2% 44.3% (+0.1) Winnebago (171,907) (FV) 62.4% 59.5% NORTHEAST REGION (474,200) (NE) 298,549 (62.9%) 286,749 (60.4%) FOX VALLEY REGION (549,682) (FV) 330,590 (60.1%) 316,949 (57.6%) WISCONSIN (5,822,434) 3,750,000 (64.3%) 3,561,356 (61.1%, +0.1)

To find free COVID-19 vaccination sites near you, text your ZIP Code to 438829. Visit wbay.com/vaccine for a list of health care organizations offering vaccine shots.

MONDAY’S COUNTY CASE AND DEATH TOTALS* (boldface indicates increase since last report)

Brown – 70,721 cases (+107) (425 deaths)

Calumet – 11,624 cases (+16) (99 deaths)

Dickinson (Mich.) - 5,013 cases (86 deaths)

Dodge – 24,635 cases (+23) (294 deaths)

Door – 6,638 cases (+11) (61 deaths)

Florence - 817 cases (16 deaths)

Fond du Lac – 29,776 cases (+55) (254 deaths)

Forest - 2,440 cases (48 deaths)

Gogebic (Mich.) - 2,747 cases (40 deaths)

Green Lake - 4,301 cases (+13) (54 deaths)

Iron (Mich.) - 2,319 cases (71 deaths)

Kewaunee – 4,582 cases (+6) (42 deaths)

Langlade - 4,899 cases (+3) (73 deaths)

Manitowoc – 17,450 cases (+22) (158 deaths)

Marinette - 9,715 cases (+2) (106 deaths) (+1)

Menominee – 1,856 (+8) (14 deaths)

Menominee (Mich.) - 3,953 cases (60 deaths)

Oconto – 9,375 cases (+8) (96 deaths)

Outagamie – 42,878 cases (+58) (356 deaths)

Shawano – 9,817 cases (+21) (128 deaths)

Sheboygan – 29,697 cases (+54) (267 deaths)

Waupaca – 11,390 cases (+19) (195 deaths)

Waushara – 5,046 cases (+9) (70 deaths)

Winnebago – 44,591 cases (+97) (332 deaths)

* You can find cases and deaths for all 72 Wisconsin counties on the DHS County Data website and for Michigan counties on the Michigan Department of Health COVID-19 website. The Wisconsin Department of Health Services and Wisconsin Hospital Association publish updates Mondays through Fridays. Michigan Department of Health updates information on Wednesdays.

Cases and deaths are from state COVID-19 reports, which may differ from local health department numbers. The Wisconsin DHS reports cases from all health departments within a county’s boundaries, including tribal, municipal and county health departments; county websites may not. Also, public health departments update their data at various times, whereas the DHS freezes the numbers it receives by the same time every day to compile the afternoon report.

