“Cold Case: Frozen Tundra” podcast set to drop season two dedicated to the disappearance of Laurie Depies

OSHKOSH, Wis. (WBAY) - A UW-Oshkosh professor is ready to release his podcast examining the Laurie Depies case. Action 2 News first reported back in February about “Cold Case: Frozen Tundra”, and how the podcast would dedicate its second season to the Depies disappearance.

Depies was 20 years old, back in August of 1992, when she went missing from outside her boyfriend’s apartment building in Fox Crossing. She has never been found.

What happened to Laurie Depies? University of Wisconsin-Oshkosh anthropology professor, Dr. Jordan Karsten, is hoping his “Cold Case: Frozen Tundra” podcast can help answer that decades-old question. According to Dr. Karsten, “Everyone was paying attention, everybody wanted to find answers, and it’s something that is in the historical memory of this region, there’s no doubt about it.”

Karsten has spent the last several months talking with people involved in the case -- from friends and family of Laurie Depies to current and former investigators.

The announcement, back in February that Karsten would be investigating the Depies case next -- has even led to leads. He says, “We have had people turn information over that we have turned over to investigators and we’re hopeful that we can get some more of them.”

“Cold Case: Frozen Tundra” is available on several different podcast platforms.

In episode one, of the weekly podcast, Karsten looks at who Laurie Depies was and what happened on the night she disappeared. The next half dozen or so episodes will dig deeper into the investigation, as well as, what was happening in the region. All with a goal of trying to solve the Depies mystery.

“The time where Laurie goes missing, in the early 1990′s, there are a lot of disappearances of young women and sometimes girls. And so, to understand Laurie Depies’s story I think it’s key to get some of the background on all of these happenings in Wisconsin at the time, and that involved a lot of players,” adds Karsten.

The new season of a local UW-Oshkosh professor's podcast focuses on the 1992 cold case

