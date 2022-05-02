CLOUDY & COOL TO START THE WEEK

Lingering cloud cover from our weekend weathermaker will hang around for today. There will be some peaks of sun possible, but that will mainly be in the afternoon. For today, stray sprinkles can’t be ruled out, especially this morning. It’ll be seasonably cool with highs making it into the mid 50s for most. Although it may be brisk at times, it won’t be quite as breezy as what we’ve dealt with the past few days.

Our next weather maker will move in tonight into tomorrow. Not everyone will see rain from this. The best chances for rainfall are south of Highway 64, with the heaviest amounts expected in the southern part of the state. Locally, the Fox Valley and Lakeshore will probably see the most rain. Highs tomorrow will be cool again, mainly in the low 50s.

Wednesday is looking pretty good with seasonably cool mid to upper 50s with a mix of sun & clouds. More rain is possible Thursday with some showers possibly lingering into parts of Friday. By the end of the week, it will start to turn milder with highs around 60°.

Although it is still early, most Guidance is showing a mix of sun and clouds for Mother’s Day, with highs in the 60s. We will adjust the forecast as necessary, but we hope this pattern will hold.

You can always keep our forecast handy with our free weather app. Look for the WBAY First Alert Weather App in the Apple app store and Google Play (click here on your mobile device).

WIND & WAVES FORECAST:

TONIGHT: SW/W 10-15 KTS WAVES: 1-2′

MONDAY: W 10-15 KTS WAVES: 1-2′

TONIGHT: Cloudy skies. Showers and drizzle gradually wind down. LOW: 44

MONDAY: Mostly cloudy. Some rain may move in during the evening. HIGH: 55 LOW: 43

TUESDAY: Mostly cloudy. Periods of rain, especially SOUTH. HIGH: 50 LOW: 35

WEDNESDAY: Mix of sun & clouds. HIGH: 57 LOW: 38

THURSDAY: Partly to mostly cloudy. Chance of rain showers. HIGH: 58 LOW: 46

FRIDAY: Mostly cloudy. A few showers could linger. HIGH: 59 LOW: 43

SATURDAY: Sun & clouds. HIGH: 62 LOW: 43

SUNDAY: Sun & clouds. HIGH: 62

Copyright 2022 WBAY. All rights reserved.