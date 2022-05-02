Advertisement

Brewers designate Ureña for assignment, activate Urías

The Milwaukee Brewers have designated right-handed pitcher José Ureña for assignment and activated infielder Luis Urías from the injured list
Milwaukee Brewers relief pitcher Jose Urena reacts after Chicago Cubs' Ian Happ scored by his...
Milwaukee Brewers relief pitcher Jose Urena reacts after Chicago Cubs' Ian Happ scored by his wild pitch during the fourth inning of a baseball game in Chicago, Saturday, April 9, 2022.(Nam Y. Huh | AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh)
By The Associated Press
Published: May. 2, 2022 at 12:29 PM CDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MILWAUKEE (AP) — The Milwaukee Brewers have designated right-handed pitcher José Ureña for assignment and activated infielder Luis Urías from the injured list.

Ureña, 30, signed with the Brewers before the season and went 0-0 with a 3.52 ERA in four relief appearances. He went 4-8 with a 5.81 ERA for the Detroit Tigers last season in 26 games, including 18 starts.

He has a career record of 36-54 with a 4.76 ERA. Ureña pitched for the Miami Marlins from 2015-20.

Urías, 24, entered the season as the Brewers’ likely starting third baseman but hasn’t played yet because of a quadriceps injury. He has spent the last several days on a rehabilitation assignment with Milwaukee's Double-A affiliate in Biloxi, Mississippi.

Urías batted .249 with a .345 on-base percentage, 23 homers and 75 RBIs in 150 games last season while playing third base, shortstop and second base.

___

More AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/mlb and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Most Read

Randall Denny memorial
People gather to remember Green Bay shooting victim, investigation continues
Appleton man arrested for 4th offense OWI
Casey White and Vicki White
Marshals: Reward for info on escaped inmate, missing officer
Western Avenue homicide on Green Bay's west side
34-year-old man dies after shots fired on Green Bay’s west side
Two children died after they were stuck in a house fire in Texas, according to authorities.
Two children killed after being trapped in house fire, authorities say

Latest News

FILE - In this Aug. 29, 2019 file photo, Wisconsin Gov. Tony Evers speaks in Beaver Dam, Wis.
Evers launches his 1st TV ad buy of Wisconsin governor race
New York man pleads guilty to federal fraud charges
Man convicted in racist 2019 acid attack in Milwaukee
Third person has died in Sheboygan County highway crash
FILE - Willem Dafoe arrives at the premiere of "Spider-Man: No Way Home" at the Regency Village...
Willem Dafoe to receive honorary UW-Milwaukee doctorate