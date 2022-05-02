Annie’s Campground owner denied bond modification

SHAWANO, Wis. (WBAY) - The owner of Annie’s Campground appeared by video, in custody, for a preliminary hearing Monday.

During the hearing, Retzlaff presented a bond modification which was denied by the judge.

Retzlaff’s bond is set at $25,000 cash.

She is charged in Shawano County and Menominee County related to the chase during which prosecutors say she almost hit two deputies. Those charges include eluding an officer, recklessly endangering safety and resisting/obstructing.

She has a status conference scheduled for May 9.

THE CHASE

A criminal complaint obtained by Action 2 News details the events of May 15 and Retzlaff’s arrest. A Shawano County deputy heard that the Menominee County Sheriff’s Office was involved in a chase with a vehicle registered to Retzlaff. They had tried to stop her for failure to stop at a stop light.

Retzlaff crossed into Shawano County on Highway 47. Four squads pursued her. They deployed stop spikes at County MMM and Peach Road. All four of Retzlaff’s tires hit the spikes, according to the complaint. She continued driving and hit another set of spikes at County MMM and Highway 29. She continued driving.

Retzlaff’s tires were flat and she stopped on Highway 29 west. Deputies approached the vehicle for a high risk stop.

One deputy gave orders for Retzlaff to get out of the vehicle, but she did not comply. A lieutenant who knows Retzlaff positioned himself near her door to speak with her. He informed her that she had to get out of the car, but she said she did nothing wrong. She claimed that she is “a sovereign citizen” and was not obliged to get out. The lieutenant told her she was under arrest.

Officers used a “slim jim” tool to open the passenger door. At this time, Retzlaff accelerated and drove west, according to the complaint. The lieutenant and a deputy had to move to avoid being hit.

The officers were able to successfully perform a road block. A lieutenant approached Retzlaff’s vehicle and broke the driver’s window with his baton. Retzlaff was put in handcuffs and placed under arrest.

At this time, she told the lieutenant, “I got your name, so your [sic] involved in child sex trafficking. Your [sic] covering it all up?” She claimed she had been on the way to rescue an employee from a sex trafficking house in Menominee County.

She told the officers that they didn’t know the Constitution and that as a sovereign citizen she “was not required to stop for law enforcement.”

The chase lasted 5.9 miles.

Retzlaff was taken to a hospital for treatment of cuts from the broken window glass. She referred to the officers as “crooked cops,” according to the complaint. She stated she was wrongfully arrested.

Copyright 2022 WBAY. All rights reserved.