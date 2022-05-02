3 BRILLIANT MINUTES: Brad in Space

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - As you know from his years doing Astro Extras, Brad Spakowitz loves space. Today’s 3 BRILLIANT MINUTES is dedicated to news from Earth to the Moon and beyond.

He’ll tell you the best times to watch a meteor shower this week and when to see a total lunar eclipse later this month (stay tuned on that one!).

The big space news is how far the long arm of the law can reach. Find out why astronauts can no longer commit crimes in space with wanton abandon. It’s the final frontier -- not the wild frontier!

Plus, Brad has the results of the James Webb Space Telescope’s eye exam and shows you what Canada is building for the next manned mission to the moon.

