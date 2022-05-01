Advertisement

Green Bay Botanical Garden unveils new ‘Habitat’ exhibit

Garden Team (both staff and volunteers) with completed life-sized eagle’s nest replica to be...
Garden Team (both staff and volunteers) with completed life-sized eagle’s nest replica to be included in the Nests display of the Habitat exhibit. (Photo courtesy of Green Bay Botanical Garden)(Green Bay Botanical Garden)
By WBAY news staff
Updated: 8 hours ago
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - A new Green Bay Botanical Garden exhibit allows visitors to see how their favorite creatures live.

The exhibit, called “Habitat”, features eight displays showcasing habitats in nature. Habitats of birds, butterflies, bugs and fungi are being examined, just to name a few.

“There’s a delicate ecological balance that’s been created over time,” says Linda Gustke, Director of Education & Guest Experience. “While our ecosystems face a variety of threats, including pollution, deforestation, and climate change, there’s much we, as humans, can do to protect these interconnected habitats, and that’s what this exhibit aims to share.”

Local artists, staff and volunteers hand-crafted all eight displays.

Monarchs & Meadows, one of the eight displays to be located in the Garden, will highlight how...
Monarchs & Meadows, one of the eight displays to be located in the Garden, will highlight how meadow habitats are often overlooked, yet critical homes to many wildflowers and pollinators. (Photo courtesy Green Bay Botanical Garden/John Oates Photography)(Green Bay Botanical Garden/John Oates Photography)

While the exhibit is interesting to look at, it is also educational.

Each display features educational signage “highlighting facts about plants, animals, and organisms along with their specific habitats, how their lifelong homes are being affected, and actions people can take to help protect these habitats,” according to GBBG Marketing & Communications Coordinator Rachel Mueller.

The exhibit was originally developed by Smithsonian Gardens.

“Habitat” is at the GBBG through April 2023.

