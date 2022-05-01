Advertisement

WATCH: Recent tornadoes across the Midwest

Footage shows strong tornadoes touching down in Kansas.
By WBAY news staff and Keith Gibson
Published: May. 1, 2022 at 2:22 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - We’ve experienced some recent rainy weather in Wisconsin, but Kansas was hit the hardest when multiple tornadoes touched down April 29.

Meteorologist Keith Gibson showed clips of tornadoes touching down and lifting debris.

He said the clips feature “suction vortices pulling stuff from the ground into the atmosphere.”

The National Weather Service rated the Andover tornado an EF-3... the third strongest tornado on the Enhanced Fujita Scale. Wind speeds reached at least 136 miles per hour.

“That is why you need to be in your storm shelter, underground, most likely underground when these storms rip on through,” Gibson said.

Reports said the Andover tornado was on the ground for about 20 minutes.

An EF-5 tornado hit the same community in 1991 and caused 17 fatalities, according to the National Weather Service.

Severe weather wasn’t just reported in the Kansas and Nebraska area. The same storm system caused reports of funnel clouds and tornadoes through Illinois down into Arkansas.

Even in Southern Wisconsin, one funnel cloud was reported.

