CLOUDY & COOL MONDAY, MORE RAIN FOR SOME TUESDAY

The showers and drizzle we’ve had on Sunday should gradually taper off during the night. Lows will be mainly in the 40s. Look for more clouds on Monday with highs in the low to mid 50s. Those gusty winds we’ve had will relax tonight and still be relatively light on Monday, at least compared to where we’ve been. Mainly 5 to 15 mph with some gusts to 20 mph.

Our next weather maker is slated to move in Monday night into Tuesday. The highest odds with this one appear to be mainly SOUTH of Green Bay where another 1/4″ to 1/2″ of rain may fall. Locations farther north may see very little or nothing at all out of this one. Highs Tuesday will be cool again, mainly 40s to low 50s.

Wednesday is looking pretty good with seasonably cool mid to upper 50s with a mix of sun & clouds. We’ll take it! More rain is possible Thursday with some showers possibly lingering into parts of Friday.

The way early outlook for Mother’s Day weekend shows a mix of sun & clouds and highs in the lower 60s. Lets hope we can either keep that forecast in place or improve upon it during the coming work week.

WIND & WAVES FORECAST:

TONIGHT: SW/W 10-15 KTS WAVES: 1-2′

MONDAY: W 10-15 KTS WAVES: 1-2′

TONIGHT: Cloudy skies. Showers and drizzle gradually wind down. LOW: 44

MONDAY: Mostly cloudy. Some rain may move in during the evening. HIGH: 55 LOW: 43

TUESDAY: Mostly cloudy. Periods of rain, especially SOUTH. HIGH: 50 LOW: 35

WEDNESDAY: Mix of sun & clouds. HIGH: 57 LOW: 38

THURSDAY: Partly to mostly cloudy. Chance of rain showers. HIGH: 58 LOW: 46

FRIDAY: Mostly cloudy. A few showers could linger. HIGH: 59 LOW: 43

SATURDAY: Sun & clouds. HIGH: 62 LOW: 43

SUNDAY: Sun & clouds. HIGH: 62

