Cambria man arrested for 5th offense OWI

GREEN LAKE COUNTY, Wis. (WBAY) - A Cambria man has been arrested for operating a motor vehicle under the influence.

The Wisconsin State Patrol Wausau Post arrested 63-year-old Dale A Posthuma Saturday, according to Sergeant Strickland.

A Wisconsin State Patrol Trooper responded to a report of a vehicle being “driven erratically” on STH 23 Saturday in Green Lake County.

The Trooper located Posthuma’s red 2007 Chevrolet Impala parked illegally on Eastwind Road.

The Trooper observed signs of impairment from Posthuma. Field sobriety testing was conducted and indicated Posthuma was operating under the influence.

Posthuma was charged operating under the influence (fifth offense) and bail jumping.

