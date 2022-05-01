Advertisement

Bill Murray says his behavior led to complaint, film’s pause

Searchlight Pictures has reportedly halted the production of "Being Mortal" after allegations...
Searchlight Pictures has reportedly halted the production of "Being Mortal" after allegations of inappropriate behavior against actor Bill Murray.(Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP)
By Philip Marcelo
Published: Apr. 30, 2022 at 8:42 PM CDT|Updated: 7 hours ago
(AP) - Bill Murray has acknowledged that his behavior towards a woman led to the suspension of production on his latest film.

In his first comments about the shutdown of “Being Mortal,” Murray on Saturday described the incident as a “difference of opinion” but declined to provide specifics on what transpired, or who it involved.

Murray said he did something that he thought was funny but that it wasn’t interpreted that way.

The 71-year-old comedian also said he and the unnamed woman are “trying to make peace.”

The film studio has declined to comment and it’s unclear when or if production will resume.

