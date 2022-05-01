Appleton man arrested for 4th offense OWI

FOND DU LAC COUNTY, Wis. (WBAY) - An Appleton man was arrested for operating a motor vehicle under the influence (fourth offense) Sunday morning, according to the Wisconsin Department of Transportation.

The Wisconsin State Patrol Fond du Lac Post arrested 30-year-old Michael Marx around 9:29 a.m.

The arrest occurred after a sergeant and trooper responded to a report of a vehicle in the ditch along I-41 Southbound, south of US Highway 151. The sergeant and trooper reported observing signs of impairment from Marx.

They conducted field sobriety testing and drug evaluation to determine Marx was operating under the influence.

Marx was transported to St. Agnes Hospital for a legal blood draw prior to being booked into the Fond du Lac County Jail.

The sergeant and trooper located drugs and drug paraphernalia at the scene.

Marx received a citation for operating after revocation.

The Fond du Lac Sheriff’s Office and Waupun Police Department assisted.

