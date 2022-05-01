Advertisement

ANOTHER CLOUDY & COOL DAY WITH SHOWERS

Your First Alert Weather Forecast:
By Cruz Medina
Published: May. 1, 2022 at 5:48 AM CDT|Updated: 6 hours ago
Once again today, clouds will stick around and showers can be expected at times. By this afternoon, those showers become scattered in nature and it becomes fair game for anyone to see a shower. It will be breezy with wind gusts up to 25 mph, and will certainly fall on the cool side with most of us only rising into the 50s for highs.

Clouds stick around for Monday, but could thin slightly by late afternoon meaning some late day sun is possible. Our next Weathermaker is on the way for Tuesday. Scattered showers will move through the area, and the heaviest rain can be expected south of Highway 64. After that, sunshine finally returns to the forecast for the middle and end of the week. Temperatures will also warm closer to average.

You can always keep our forecast handy with our free weather app. Look for the WBAY First Alert Weather App in the Apple app store and Google Play (click here on your mobile device).

WIND & WAVES FORECAST:

TODAY: S/SW 10-20 KTS

MONDAY:

A SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1PM

TONIGHT: Scattered showers. Breezy/windy with some gusts 30+ mph. LOW: 47

SUNDAY: Scattered showers. Mostly cloudy. Still breezy. HIGH: 53 LOW: 45

MONDAY: Mostly cloudy. HIGH: 55 LOW: 41

TUESDAY: Mostly cloudy. Periods of rain. HIGH: 49 LOW: 37

WEDNESDAY: Mix of sun & clouds. HIGH: 57 LOW: 36

THURSDAY: Partly to mostly cloudy. Chance of a shower SOUTH. HIGH: 59 LOW: 40

FRIDAY: Partly cloudy. Seasonable. HIGH: 62 LOW: 40

SATURDAY: Sun & Clouds. HIGH: 62

