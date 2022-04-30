Valders grad Luke Goedeke gets drafted in 2nd round at No. 57 by Buccaneers

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - What started as a dream from Whitelaw, Wis., is now a reality. Valders High School grad Luke Goedeke was selected in the second round of the 2022 NFL Draft by the Buccaneers at No. 57 overall.

It’s a Cinderella Story.

Goedeke had no interest or offers coming out of high school. He was a walk-on at Division III UW-Stevens Point where he played tight end.

“I always had aspirations to play NFL football but I thought I had to go to a D1 school for that to be possible,” Goedeke said.

After one year, he transferred to Central Michigan where he was offered a full scholarship, however the team asked him to switch to the offensive line. That transition included Goedeke eating 7,000 calories a day at one point.

At CMU, he started 25 games at right tackle. In 2021, he allowed just seven pressures and no sacks in his 10 starts. He was named to the first-team All Mid American Conference.

Goedeke describes himself as a nasty guy on the field.

“My field demeanor, I’m not a nice guy whatsoever. I’m a straight up glass-eater out there. There’s not much more joy that I get than imposing my will on another grown man. Just putting fear into his eyes for four quarters. On the field, I’m a very violent guy looking to just throw you around in the dirt and make it known, I’m dominant over you.”

