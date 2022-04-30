Advertisement

Silver Alert for Green County man canceled

(WBAY)
By WBAY news staff
Published: Apr. 29, 2022 at 8:06 PM CDT|Updated: Apr. 29, 2022 at 10:02 PM CDT
GREEN COUNTY, Wis. (WBAY) - A statewide Silver Alert was canceled when a missing Green County man was found safe.

Authorities said the 79-year-old man, who has early onset dementia, left his home in Monroe at about 10 o’clock Friday morning to find a dry cleaners, possibly in Janesville or Beloit. Those cities are 45 to 50 minutes away from Monroe, according to Google Maps.

The Silver Alert was issued after he was gone for almost 10 hours.

The alert was canceled two hours later.

