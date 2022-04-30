Advertisement

Kimberly grad Logan Bruss drafted in 3rd Round, No. 104 overall by Rams

Wisconsin Badgers offensive lineman Logan Bruss (60) blocks South Florida Bulls defensive end...
Wisconsin Badgers offensive lineman Logan Bruss (60) blocks South Florida Bulls defensive end Jason Vaughn (40) during an NCAA football game on Friday, Aug. 30, 2019 in Tampa, Fla. (AP Photo/Mark Lomoglio)(Mark Lomoglio | AP)
By Adriana Torres
Published: Apr. 29, 2022 at 11:28 PM CDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - Logan Bruss is one step closer to living out his dream. The Kimberly grad was selected in the 2022 NFL Draft in the third round, No. 104 overall by the Los Angeles Rams.

Bruss learned football success from an early level, winning multiple state titles with the Papermakers.

He then went on to play at Wisconsin, starting 25 games and was named second-team All-Big Ten in 2021.

“Yeah I think I realized from a pretty early age the price for winning and what it takes to get to the top of the hill and stay there, which I think is even harder,” Bruss said pre-draft. “And then once you get to college, there’s obviously a lot of hills to climb there. First I just wanted to get on the field and do what I could to help the team. Then once you get that confidence playing on the field, getting a lot of games under your belt, then you start hearing about the NFL stuff.”

Bruss was the Rams’ first pick of the draft, a team that is coming off their Super Bowl LVI win.

“I’d say most teams see me as a guard but I’ve been stressing to teams that I’ve played guard and tackle and think I can play center. It’s something I’ve been working on this offseason training time. I want to make myself as valuable to teams as possible. I told them I truly think I can play all five spots on the line. I think having that versatility goes a long way to making an NFL roster.”

Copyright 2022 WBAY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Western Avenue homicide on Green Bay's west side
34-year-old man dies after shots fired on Green Bay’s west side
Wynonna Judd, left, and Naomi Judd arrive at the CMT Music Awards on Monday, April 11, 2022, at...
Naomi Judd, of Grammy-winning duo The Judds, dies at 76
Report: Rotting bodies found at a funeral home.
Investigators find flies, rotting bodies at funeral home after family complaints
Richard Pierce flashes a peace sign at our camera in court, his only expression after being...
Door County jury finds Richard Pierce guilty of 1975 murder of wife Carol Jean
Luke Goedeke pre-draft workouts
Valders grad Luke Goedeke gets drafted in 2nd round at No. 57 by Buccaneers

Latest News

The rainy conditions at Hilly Haven Golf Course in De Pere Saturday afternoon didn’t stop over...
Golf outing fundraiser for Wisconsin Ukrainians in De Pere raises $33,233
FILE - In this Feb. 25, 2020, file photo, Green Bay Packers general manager Brian Gutekunst...
Packers Draft Tracker: Day Three
FILE - North Dakota State wide receiver Christian Watson catches a pass during a drill at the...
Packers trade up to get WR Christian Watson at No. 34, picks OL Sean Rhyan at No. 92
Luke Goedeke pre-draft workouts
Valders grad Luke Goedeke gets drafted in 2nd round at No. 57 by Buccaneers