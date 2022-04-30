Kimberly grad Logan Bruss drafted in 3rd Round, No. 104 overall by Rams

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - Logan Bruss is one step closer to living out his dream. The Kimberly grad was selected in the 2022 NFL Draft in the third round, No. 104 overall by the Los Angeles Rams.

Bruss learned football success from an early level, winning multiple state titles with the Papermakers.

He then went on to play at Wisconsin, starting 25 games and was named second-team All-Big Ten in 2021.

“Yeah I think I realized from a pretty early age the price for winning and what it takes to get to the top of the hill and stay there, which I think is even harder,” Bruss said pre-draft. “And then once you get to college, there’s obviously a lot of hills to climb there. First I just wanted to get on the field and do what I could to help the team. Then once you get that confidence playing on the field, getting a lot of games under your belt, then you start hearing about the NFL stuff.”

Bruss was the Rams’ first pick of the draft, a team that is coming off their Super Bowl LVI win.

“I’d say most teams see me as a guard but I’ve been stressing to teams that I’ve played guard and tackle and think I can play center. It’s something I’ve been working on this offseason training time. I want to make myself as valuable to teams as possible. I told them I truly think I can play all five spots on the line. I think having that versatility goes a long way to making an NFL roster.”

