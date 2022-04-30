34-year-old man dies after shots fired on Green Bay’s west side

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - Following a large police presence on Green Bay’s west side early Saturday morning, Green Bay Police say one person is dead.

At 5:05 a.m., The Green Bay Police Department responded to reports of shots fired and a person down in the street at the intersection of Western Ave. and Perkins Ave.

Within seconds, officers found a 34-year-old man with severe injuries in the street and immediately started lifesaving measures.

However, the attempts were unsuccessful and the man died at the scene.

Detectives and the GBPD Forensic Unit all responded to aid in the homicide investigation.

Officials spent around six hours on scene, which is right next to the specialty contractor, H.J. Martin and Son.

The owner, Edward Martin, says it’s frustrating to see an increase in crimes in this area, and he wants more attention from the city.

”This is very disturbing,” he says, “A lot of people don’t realize that we have been trying to revitalize Military Avenue and West Mason.”

The investigation is ongoing. The incident is believed to be an isolated one and that the public is not in danger, but Green Bay Police ask community members to be cautious. Any suspicious activity should be reported to law enforcement.

”It’s basically everybody concentrates on downtown and nobody concentrates on the rest of Green Bay. We are one Green Bay and you don’t want to have one half. It’s definitely an area that needs attention,” said Martin.

Action 2 News will continue to update more information as it’s released.

Anyone with information on the case should call GBPD at (920) 448-3208. Please reference report # 22-22117.

