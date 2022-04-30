COOL & CLOUDY SUNDAY WITH SCATTERED SHOWERS

Sunday is going to be a mostly cloudy, somewhat breezy, and cool day once again with more rain showers developing. The wetter part of the day may end up being the afternoon versus the morning but we’ll see how things go. Highs in the low 50s are about the best we can expect. Some wind gusts may approach 25 mph.

Monday stays below average and mostly cloudy. Another cool, wet weather maker is on schedule for Tuesday. There are some signs we’ll get closer to average (lower 60s) by the end of the work week and the start of next weekend.

You can always keep our forecast handy with our free weather app. Look for the WBAY First Alert Weather App in the Apple app store and Google Play (click here on your mobile device).

WIND & WAVES FORECAST:

TONIGHT: E/SE 15-25 KTS G30+ KTS

SUNDAY: S/SW 10-20 KTS

A SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IS IN EFFECT

TONIGHT: Scattered showers. Breezy/windy with some gusts 30+ mph. LOW: 47

SUNDAY: Scattered showers. Mostly cloudy. Still breezy. HIGH: 53 LOW: 45

MONDAY: Mostly cloudy. HIGH: 55 LOW: 41

TUESDAY: Mostly cloudy. Periods of rain. HIGH: 49 LOW: 37

WEDNESDAY: Mix of sun & clouds. HIGH: 57 LOW: 36

THURSDAY: Partly to mostly cloudy. Chance of a shower SOUTH. HIGH: 59 LOW: 40

FRIDAY: Partly cloudy. Seasonable. HIGH: 62 LOW: 40

SATURDAY: Sun & Clouds. HIGH: 62

