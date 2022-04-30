AN ACTIVE WEEKEND FORECAST

Low pressure nearby will drive our weather over the next 2 days. Scattered showers will move through this afternoon. Clouds and rain will keep our temperatures mainly in the 40s through the afternoon even though we started out with temperatures in the 50s early this morning. It will also be windy with wind gusts up to 40 mph (might be a better day for a raincoat than an umbrella). By this evening, an additional round of scattered showers will move through with embedded storms. Storms are expected to stay below severe limits at this time.

Tomorrow is also looking to be on the breezy side. Highs tomorrow will make it into the low and middle 50s, but like today, there will be showers at times. The coverage of tomorrow’s showers will be much less than today. Any steadier rain will likely stay North of the Fox Valley, but all of us could see some showers especially through the afternoon and evening. Between today and tomorrow, most of us will see between 0.5-1.00″ of rainfall with locally higher amounts where any storms set up.

Monday looks to be dry, but overnight and into Tuesday, widespread rainfall will return to the area. After this next round of rain, we should dry out to end the work week.

You can always keep our forecast handy with our free weather app. Look for the WBAY First Alert Weather App in the Apple app store and Google Play (click here on your mobile device).

WIND & WAVES FORECAST:

TODAY: ESE 20-30 KTS

SUNDAY: S 10-20 KTS

A SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IS IN EFFECT

TODAY: Cloudy & windy. Scattered showers, PM storms. HIGH: 52

TONIGHT: Cloudy & breezy. Evening storms, then spotty showers. LOW: 48

SUNDAY: Lingering showers. Breezy. HIGH: 54 LOW: 44

MONDAY: Cloudy with rain at night. HIGH: 57 LOW: 43

TUESDAY: Mostly cloudy. Windy with periods of rain. HIGH: 50 LOW: 38

WEDNESDAY: Mostly sunny. Dry and not as cold. HIGH: 56 LOW: 39

THURSDAY: Partly cloudy. Dry and milder. HIGH: 57 LOW: 37

FRIDAY: Partly cloudy. Mild again. HIGH: 58

