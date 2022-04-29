Advertisement

Willem Dafoe to receive honorary UW-Milwaukee doctorate

Actor Willem Dafoe holds aloft the Coppa Volpi Best Actor award for 'At Eternity's Gate' at the...
Actor Willem Dafoe holds aloft the Coppa Volpi Best Actor award for 'At Eternity's Gate' at the awards photo call of the 75th edition of the Venice Film Festival in Venice, Italy, Saturday, Sept. 8, 2018. (AP Photo/Kirsty Wigglesworth)(AP)
By The Associated Press
Published: Apr. 29, 2022 at 9:58 AM CDT
MILWAUKEE (AP) - Actor Willem Dafoe is set to receive an honorary doctorate from the University of Wisconsin-Milwaukee next month.

University officials announced Friday that Dafoe will receive the doctorate of arts on May 22. He’s slated to speak at the school’s two graduation ceremonies that day. He’ll receive the degree during the second ceremony of the day.

Dafoe attended UW-Milwaukee in 1973 and 1974 before leaving to become part of Theatre X, an independent experimental theater company. He appeared on stage at UW-Milwaukee in “Phaedra” and “A Moon for the Misbegotten.”

Dafoe has appeared in more than 100 films, including “Platoon” and the Spider-Man franchise. He’s currently appearing in “The Northman.”

