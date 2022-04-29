TURNING MORE ACTIVE INTO THE WEEKEND

Today looks to be the driest day of the weekend so far. A mix of high clouds, and some sunshine can be expected across North Central Wisconsin, with thicker clouds to the south. Our high temperatures will range quite a bit across the area this afternoon with lower 50s along the lakeshore, and middle to upper 50s inland. Clouds will tend to thicken as we go into the overnight hours.

By daybreak tomorrow, spotty showers will begin working their way into Northeast Wisconsin. Those showers will become scattered in nature by the late morning and into the afternoon. Winds will also pick up in a big way with gusts to 40 mph possible. By the evening hours, storms will mix in with the scattered showers as well, but the overall threat for severe weather is low.

Sunday is also looking to be on the breezy side. A few lingering spotty showers will be possible, but it should dry out later in the day and into Monday.

Plenty of clouds will hang out over the next several days, as will below average temperatures. Sunshine will hold off until the middle of next week, and temperatures look to stay below average in the short-term.

WIND & WAVES FORECAST:

TODAY: SE 10-20 KTS

SATURDAY: SE 15-30 KTS

A SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IS LIKELY TOMORROW

TODAY: Mostly cloudy. Mild, but breezy HIGH: 57, but cooler upper 40s to 50 lakeside

TONIGHT: Mostly cloudy. A few showers, especially late. Cool and brisk. LOW: 43

SATURDAY: Scattered showers. Some late storms. Gusty winds. HIGH: 54 LOW: 48

SUNDAY: Mostly cloudy and breezy. A few showers. HIGH: 55 LOW: 45

MONDAY: Cloudy skies, but probably dry. HIGH: 57 LOW: 44

TUESDAY: Mostly cloudy. Windy with periods of rain. HIGH: 51 LOW: 40

WEDNESDAY: Sunny skies. Mild with brisk winds. HIGH: 55 LOW: 39

THURSDAY: Partly cloudy. Mild again. HIGH: 58

