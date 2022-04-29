State officials proclaim ‘Stand Against Racism Week’ during YWCA campaign against racism, sexism

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - Thursday, April 28, through Sunday, May 1, YWCA of Greater Green Bay is hosting a Stand Against Racism Campaign to highlight some of the workplace inequalities in our community, at Jackson Square Park in Downtown Green Bay.

City and state leaders dedicated a whole week to the event in order to bring about change.

“Happy to proclaim this to be ‘Stand Against Racism Week’ in the City of Green Bay. I know that Governor Evers has done the same thing statewide,” said Green Bay Mayor Eric Genrich.

YWCA built a Monopoly-themed, life-size game board in the park, where community members can scan a QR code at each stop to learn about real-world disparities based on race and gender.

“It’s like a self-paced tour that you might take at a museum. And it’s going to give you the chance to really see what the world is like from someone else’s shoes, and gives us all the chance to explore what it’s like to be somebody different than our self in this community,” said Valerie George, Director of Communications & Fund Development at YWCA.

You start out by choosing a game piece that represents a different woman, with a different age, career, family status and race.

As you walk through, you’ll learn about the pay barriers your character faces and the actions community members can take to close the gap.

“In my case, the character that I chose was a 27-year-old woman, mother of one. So it’s just valuable I think for all people to step outside of themselves and to experience the world, if even for a brief moment, from another perspective,” said Mayor Genrich.

It takes about 20 minutes to finish, then you can treat yourself to a snack from a food truck.

“Our food that are going to be here are all women or minority-owned food trucks,” said Andrea Huggenvik, Social Justice Program Specialist at YWCA.

Community members are encouraged to take action by signing a pledge card to stand against racism. They’ll be displayed in front of YWCA.

For more information about the campaign, click here.

Copyright 2022 WBAY. All rights reserved.