Sprinklers credited with containing fire at Essity

MENASHA, Wis. (WBAY) - Neenah-Menasha Fire Rescue answered to fire and water flow alarms coming from the Essity paper plant at 190 Third Street Thursday afternoon.

The first crews were on the scene about 3 minutes after the call at 3 o’clock and found significant smoke in an area near the dock doors. As more firefighters were called for a structure fire, the initial crews found the fire originated in the processing area of the plant and it was already contained. The fire department says sprinklers in the building and a special sprinkler system in and around machinery at the start of the paper-making process had done their job. The fire department says the sprinklers “undoubtedly saved millions of dollars in equipment, product, downtime, and prevented the loss of any lives.”

But even when the fire was completely out, the shift commander upgraded the response because of the amount of work that would be needed to make sure the fire was completely out and hadn’t spread into hidden areas. All on-duty Neenah-Menasha companies responded to the paper mill, some off-duty firefighters and the Town of Neenah Fire Department were called upon to be ready to respond in case of other fire calls.

What caused the fire in the processing area is under investigation.

Copyright 2022 WBAY. All rights reserved.