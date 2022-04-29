SOAKING RAIN ARRIVES THIS WEEKEND

Look for cloudy skies overnight with a few isolated rain showers possible. Not everyone will see rain, but hit-or-miss showers remain possible through the first half of Friday. Temperatures will hold steady or even rise overnight with upper 30s and lower 40s by sunrise.

We should see the clouds begin to thin during the afternoon as highs get into the lower and middle 50s. Any clearing would be brief as clouds fill back in overnight and Saturday morning. A widespread, soaking rain should move into Northeast Wisconsin over the course of Saturday morning. By the afternoon, rain showers will be likely... and rain could be heavy at times. You may hear a few rumbles of thunder during the evening, but severe weather is not expected.

High temperatures will stay in the 50s through next week... meaning May will start off on a cool note. Another round of rain showers appears likely on Tuesday. The below average temperatures should continue until around this time next week. It appears we may be in for an extended run of 60° highs as we get into the following week.

WIND FORECAST:

FRIDAY: SE 10-15+ MPH

SATURDAY: SE 15-25+ MPH

TONIGHT: Cloudy skies. A few late showers. Not as cold. LOW: 38

FRIDAY: Mostly cloudy. Spotty light rain in the morning. Turning breezy. HIGH: 54 LOW: 43

SATURDAY: Breezy with thickening clouds. Showers by the afternoon. Chance of thunder at LATE. HIGH: 53 LOW: 47

SUNDAY: Mostly cloudy and breezy. A few showers. HIGH: 57 LOW: 45

MONDAY: Cloudy skies. Milder and breezy. HIGH: 58 LOW: 44

TUESDAY: Cloudy and breezy. Another round of rain likely. HIGH: 54 LOW: 40

WEDNESDAY: Partly cloudy. Less wind, but still below average. HIGH: 56 LOW: 39

THURSDAY: Mostly cloudy and slightly cooler. HIGH: 53

