Advertisement

Police: 13 men arrested after trying to solicit children for sex during internet sting operation

Police in Las Vegas said they have arrested 13 people in a two-day April sex sting operation.
Police in Las Vegas said they have arrested 13 people in a two-day April sex sting operation.(Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department)
By Jordan Gartner
Published: Apr. 28, 2022 at 7:17 PM CDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAS VEGAS (Gray News) - Police in Las Vegas made more than a dozen arrests this week during a recent internet sex sting operation.

The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department reports that 13 men in total were taken into custody in a joint operation with the Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force Program.

Officials said the task force was joined by the LVMPD Vice Section and numerous federal partners over a two-day operation from April 26-27 in which individuals posed as children online and were solicited by the men for sex.

A meeting was set and the suspects were arrested, according to the LVMPD.

Officers urged parents to speak to their kids about the dangers posed by strangers online and to review their social media chat histories.

Copyright 2022 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

10-year-old Iliana M. Peters, who went by the name Lily, was found dead Monday morning.
Preliminary autopsy results show Iliana Peters’ death was a homicide
Lily Peters
Teen charged with 1st Degree Intentional Homicide, 1st Degree Sex Assault in Lily Peters case
Police at a home on Third Street where an estranged couple was found dead inside.
Victim’s sister says Green Bay woman was murdered by her husband
A child is examined at a doctor's office.
Wisconsin investigating cases of unusual hepatitis in children, one death
ACLU files federal complaint against Oshkosh public schools

Latest News

An inmate at the Lauderdale County Detention Center and an employee of the Lauderdale County...
‘This is dangerous’: FBI joins search for missing inmate, corrections officer
FILE - In this photo provided by the North Korean government, North Korean leader Kim Jong Un...
Kim warns N. Korea would ‘preemptively’ use nuclear weapons
Target store shopping carts
Target Corp. pays $5 million to settle app pricing lawsuit
Mining company seeks permit in Marathon County
Goedeke was drafted by the Bucs in the 2nd Round of the NFL Draft
Valders' Luke Goedeke ready for NFL (taken by Bucs in 2nd Rd)