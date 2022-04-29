Packers bypass receivers, go for defense in first round of NFL Draft

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - A run on receivers between 10 and 18 when the top 6 went off the board pretty much sealed the fate that the Green Bay Packers would not be selecting a wideout in the first round for the 20th consecutive NFL Draft.

Instead, General Manager Brian Gutekunst going with Quay Walker and Devonte Wyatt, two Georgia Bulldog defenders of that national title team. The 5th year GM continues to build a defense that looks like it can carry a team instead of always having to rely on Aaron Rodgers right arm.

Walker is 6′4″ 241 pound inside linebacker, and ran a 4.5 40 yard dash at the combine. Last season Walker racked up 67 tackles, 5.5 for loss with 1.5 sacks, and three pass breakups for the Bulldogs last season. He was a first time starter as a senior, and now gets to learn from De’Vondre Campbell. The Packers brought back the All-Pro linebacker in free agency this offseason.

Wyatt is a 6′3″ 304 pound All-SEC selection helped lead Georgia to a National Championship in 2021 with 39 tackles, seven for loss with 2.5 sacks, two forced fumbles in 14 starts.

The #Packers hoping this duo will be like the #Bucs and others solid ILB corps:

All-Pro Campbell: 6-3, 232

Walker: 6-4, 241

Both can run and cover and chase. — Chris Roth (@rothchris) April 29, 2022

“The two things with these two particular players, and obviously they are different, but their speed and explosiveness is off the charts. I think their ability to create havoc in the run game and in the passing game, I think the all-around nature of those players is something that really drew us to them. We’ve got a long ways to go; this team - we haven’t even really had a first practice yet, but I do like us on paper right now,” says Gutekunst.

20 years and counting the #Packers don't select a WR in the first round of the draft. Carry on — Chris Roth (@rothchris) April 29, 2022

On paper, the Packers are still very thin at wide receiver. So with 9 picks remaining over the next two days, does Gutey have to draft a couple of them, preferably tonight in rounds 2 and 3, where the Packers have found plenty of good ones in the past?

“I don’t think we have to, I think there are some really good receivers left in this draft. So we will kind of see how it plays out; we have 9 picks left and we have a lot of ammunition. I think certainly by the time we get to that first game we are going to add some way or another to that room; hopefully it will fall right for us the next two days. But if it doesn’t, I don’t think we can reach and make bad decisions just because they’ve got a WR by their name,” says Gutekunst.

Love it. Defense wins championships. — David Bakhtiari (@DavidBakhtiari) April 29, 2022

Rodgers appeared on the Pat McAfee Show to discuss the picks.

“I’m sure Packers nation will be wondering why we didn’t take a receiver or trade up. At this point you just have to have faith in the organization. Whoever we bring in tomorrow and the rest of this draft, I’m going to put in the time to work with those guys,” Rodgers said.

The Green Bay Packers have selected Devonte Wyatt



"I've had a little insight & I know they really like Wyatt" ~@AaronRodgers12



YOU'VE GOT SOURCES⁉️#PMSSeatGeekSpectacular125k #GoPackGo pic.twitter.com/BMwbAWUeWz — Pat McAfee (@PatMcAfeeShow) April 29, 2022

In Rounds 2 and 3 Friday the Packers have picks 53, 59, and 92. It all starts at 6 p.m. right here on WBAY.

This is a pretty detailed answer from Rodgers, which indicates Gutey kept him well informed #Packers https://t.co/QXxoKp09eQ — Chris Roth (@rothchris) April 29, 2022

Rodgers on @PatMcAfeeShow

“I’m sure Packers nation will be wondering why we didn’t take a receiver or trade up. At this point you just have to have faith in the org…Whoever we bring in tomorrow & the rest of this draft, I’m going to put in the time to work w those guys.” — Adriana Torres (@TorresAdrianaTV) April 29, 2022

