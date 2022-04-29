Advertisement

“Lily Alert” petition seeks to supplement Amber Alerts in light of 10-year-old’s death

An online petition wants to create an alert for missing kids with fewer criteria than an Amber Alert
By Joshua Peguero
Published: Apr. 28, 2022 at 10:20 PM CDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Chippewa Falls, Wis. (WBAY) - An effort driven by the death of Lily Peters is gaining national attention. Organizers want Wisconsin lawmakers to create a new alert system for missing children.

Eric Henry of Chippewa Falls says he lives four blocks away from where Peters’ body was found.

“Really kills me inside, you know? For her to go missing and then...they find a bike sometime in the morning and then they locate her body. A good 10 hours went by. I could’ve walked there in 2 minutes,” Henry said.

Henry began a petition on Change.org that is one of the fastest growing on the platform, according to the company, and at the time of publishing this story, it has more than 65,000 names.

“I’m pretty much committed and all in on this. I’d like to see this as far as I can take it. If anybody can help me in any way,” Henry said.

Henry is hoping the Wisconsin legislature could create the “Lily Alert” for cases that don’t meet the criteria of a traditional Amber Alert.

Those alerts require authorities to believe a child, 17 years old or younger, is in danger of serious bodily harm or death. In addition, there must be enough descriptive information about the child, the suspect or the suspect’s vehicle to provide to the public.

“I would think that we could’ve sent out an alert based on a radius. I mean, we’re in the technology age, we have cell phone towers and satellites. It just makes sense to me that we could’ve sent something,” Peters said.

Preliminary autopsy results ruled the cause of death of the Chippewa Falls girl as a homicide. According to the Chippewa County coroner, the autopsy showed Peters suffered strangulation and blunt force trauma.

Iliana Peters, who went by Lily, was first reported missing Sunday and her body was discovered Monday morning on a trail near her home. Within days, a 14-year-old boy was arrested and charged with three counts, including first-degree intentional homicide and two counts of sexual assault. Police say he knew the victim.

Chippewa Falls Police Chief Matthew Kelm told Action 2 News he’s open to the concept of a “Lily Alert,” but he needs to speak to and hear from other stakeholders before advocating for it.

State Sen. Kathleen Bernier (R-Chippewa Falls) was quoted in the Leader-Telegram on Thursday, “I don’t want to do a knee-jerk reaction before all the facts are fully out.”

Copyright 2022 WBAY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Richard Pierce flashes a peace sign at our camera in court, his only expression after being...
Door County jury finds Richard Pierce guilty of 1975 murder of wife Carol Jean
FILE - North Dakota State wide receiver Christian Watson catches a pass during a drill at the...
Packers trade up to get WR Christian Watson at No. 34, picks OL Sean Rhyan at No. 92
A child is examined at a doctor's office.
Wisconsin investigating cases of unusual hepatitis in children, one death
COVID-19 case numbers on the rise
COVID-19 in Wisconsin: Cases climbing, CDC reports high levels in 2 counties
Green Bay police blocking off part of Western Ave. while investigating scene Saturday morning.
Green Bay police investigation underway

Latest News

Green Bay police blocking off part of Western Ave. while investigating scene Saturday morning.
Green Bay police investigation underway
Scattered showers & storms today
First Alert: A rainy & windy Saturday!
Ukraine benefit concert at Tarlton Theatre in Green Bay
Green Bay concert for Ukraine
ACLU complaint against Oshkosh Area School District
ACLU files discrimination complaint against Oshkosh schools
Tammy Heiting shares photos featuring her father, who died from pancreatic cancer
Kaukauna woman can finally walk in father's honor