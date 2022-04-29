Advertisement

Ohio man says his Lifeline button didn’t work after fall

Polk said went to push his Lifeline button following a tumble down the steps Saturday, but it...
Polk said went to push his Lifeline button following a tumble down the steps Saturday, but it didn’t work.(WOIO)
By Aria Janel and Gray News staff
Published: Apr. 28, 2022 at 11:25 PM CDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO/Gray News) - Ricky Polk sat on his back porch last Saturday, enjoying the warm weather for more than an hour.

Polk said when he got up to go inside, he took a tumble down the stairs.

He went to push his Lifeline button for help, but it didn’t work.

“I couldn’t move. I was in severe pain,” Polk said.

Polk told us he called Lifeline to see why it didn’t work.

“I got a recording saying all their representatives were busy and I could wait or we can call you back,” Polk said.

But he never did get a call back from Lifeline.

So he called WOIO.

While there, Polk pushed his button to see if it would work, but nothing happened.

Then, moments later, without pushing the button, it began to ring.

A call center operator answered the phone, and Polk told her about his problem.

Before they hung up, he was promised that someone would call him within 24 hours.

“That’s false security. I’m thinking I got some help when I push that button, but I don’t,” Polk said.

WOIO called Lifeline to make sure Polk got connected. The company called back, saying they have been trying to connect with Polk.

Lifeline explained that the system seemed to be working on their end.

The company promised to get in touch with Polk and replace his system if they found any issues.

Copyright 2022 WOIO via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Green Bay police blocking off part of Western Ave. while investigating scene Saturday morning.
Man dies after shots fired in Green Bay
Richard Pierce flashes a peace sign at our camera in court, his only expression after being...
Door County jury finds Richard Pierce guilty of 1975 murder of wife Carol Jean
FILE - North Dakota State wide receiver Christian Watson catches a pass during a drill at the...
Packers trade up to get WR Christian Watson at No. 34, picks OL Sean Rhyan at No. 92
A child is examined at a doctor's office.
Wisconsin investigating cases of unusual hepatitis in children, one death
COVID-19 case numbers on the rise
COVID-19 in Wisconsin: Cases climbing, CDC reports high levels in 2 counties

Latest News

Video from a gas station shows a frightening encounter where a woman smashes cars and other...
VIDEO: Woman smashes cars, objects with child in car in frightening gas station incident
Wynonna Judd, left, and Naomi Judd arrive at the CMT Music Awards on Monday, April 11, 2022, at...
Naomi Judd, of Grammy-winning duo The Judds, dies at 76
Video from a gas station video shows a frightening encounter where a woman smashes cars and...
Gas station video shows a woman smashing cars and other objects
A tornado touched down outside of Wichita Kansas, causing massive damage.
Tornado rips through Kansas, causes severe damage
Police investigate shots fired in Green Bay, April 30 2022
RAW VIDEO: Crews investigate shots fired in Green Bay