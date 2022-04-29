Advertisement

Magnitude 2.8 earthquake rattles St. Louis, USGS reports

The U.S. Geological Survey recorded a magnitude 2.8 earthquake in St. Louis County Friday...
The U.S. Geological Survey recorded a magnitude 2.8 earthquake in St. Louis County Friday afternoon.(KMOV staff)
By KMOV Staff and Jordan Gartner
Published: Apr. 29, 2022 at 6:56 PM CDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ST. LOUIS (KMOV/Gray News) - A 2.8 magnitude earthquake was recorded in Missouri Friday evening about 22 miles outside of downtown St. Louis.

The U.S. Geological Survey reported the quake struck near Fenton, Missouri, at about 5:30 p.m locally.

KMOV reports multiple residents felt the earthquake in St. Louis County and told news crews that they felt shaking or heard a large boom.

There were no immediate reports of major damage from the earthquake.

Copyright 2022 KMOV via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Western Avenue homicide on Green Bay's west side
34-year-old man dies after shots fired on Green Bay’s west side
Wynonna Judd, left, and Naomi Judd arrive at the CMT Music Awards on Monday, April 11, 2022, at...
Naomi Judd, of Grammy-winning duo The Judds, dies at 76
Report: Rotting bodies found at a funeral home.
Investigators find flies, rotting bodies at funeral home after family complaints
Richard Pierce flashes a peace sign at our camera in court, his only expression after being...
Door County jury finds Richard Pierce guilty of 1975 murder of wife Carol Jean
Luke Goedeke pre-draft workouts
Valders grad Luke Goedeke gets drafted in 2nd round at No. 57 by Buccaneers

Latest News

Ukrainian officials have said that up to 1,000 civilians are living with soldiers beneath a...
Some evacuated from Mariupol; US lawmaker Pelosi visits Kyiv
Several gunmen opened fire Saturday night during the Mississippi Mudbugs Festival, killing one...
Alleged shooter at Miss. festival believed to be killed by officer
Tyree Jones - Mudbug Festival shooting
Tyree Jones speaks about Mudbug Festival shooting
The Food and Drug Administration said phasing out the mint-flavored cigarettes would save...
Health Minute: FDA proposes ban on menthol cigarettes
Former U.S. Marine Willy Cancel, 22, was killed on the battlefield in Ukraine, according to his...
GRAPHIC: US Marine veteran killed while fighting in Ukraine