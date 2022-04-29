Advertisement

A local woman’s mission: Educating others about pancreatic cancer after losing her father to the disease

He died 18 days after his diagnosis, then fundraising cancer walks were canceled by the pandemic.
By Megan Kernan
Published: Apr. 29, 2022 at 3:54 PM CDT
KAUKAUNA, Wis. (WBAY) - After two years of COVID-19 cancellations, a Kaukauna woman will finally walk to honor her father on Saturday, after losing him to pancreatic cancer three years ago.

Tammy Heiting recalls the day her dad was diagnosed with stage 4 pancreatic cancer, a disease she knew nothing about.

“My dad started to feel a little sick, and I really do mean a little sick, at like 25 days before he died. Just with a stomach ache, I thought it was honestly a stomach flu,” said Heiting.

Her one wish, she says, for earlier detection before the cancer quickly took over him, just 18 days later.

“If there was early screening for it, perhaps they would have seen it because when he found out, it was too late. My father passed away in December of 2019, which is right before everything happened with the pandemic. And during that time he went so quick. I really then began to search out ways to maybe fundraise or ways to reach out to do something with my grief,” Heiting said.

Since then, Heiting has been raising awareness about early detection through the Pancreatic Cancer Action Network (PanCAN).

“It is my mission to try to get that early detection for people. There’s only so much you can really do virtually. And we all made the best of it in our fundraising and in our community,” Heiting said.

Heiting will finally be able to walk to raise money and awareness for pancreatic cancer at the PurpleStride event in Milwaukee on Saturday, April 30.

A walk that has been something she’s wanted to do since her father’s death.

“It’s a really neat opportunity for me because I became affiliated with it just over two years ago, and I have not yet met these people in-person. These people that I’ve been working with, fundraising with, reaching out to hearing their family stories, and I get to meet them in-person this year,” Heiting said.

If you’d like to help support her mission to honor her father through PurpleStride Milwaukee, you can donate here.

