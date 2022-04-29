Advertisement

Graphic video shows Phoenix police officer getting shot at gas station

New bodycam video shows Phoenix Police Officer Denise Bruce-Jones getting shot at a gas station...
New bodycam video shows Phoenix Police Officer Denise Bruce-Jones getting shot at a gas station earlier this month.(Phoenix Police Department)
By Alexis Cortez and Gray News staff
Published: Apr. 28, 2022 at 8:56 PM CDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5/Gray News) - Police released body camera footage on Thursday afternoon of a shootout between officers and a suspect, which left a Phoenix police officer hospitalized.

The graphic video obtained by Arizona’s Family shows suspect Nicholas Cowan shooting Officer Denise Bruce-Jones and another officer before speeding away from the Phoenix gas station, investigators said.

Cowan’s girlfriend called 911 and said she was at a Marathon gas station on April 14 near Cave Creek and Beardsley roads. She told a dispatcher to send an ambulance and not the police in the call. She then said Cowan was acting “crazy” and hitting himself with a bat on his head, body, legs and arms. The woman then told the dispatcher he had a cord around his neck.

“I think if the cops show up there, it’s going to be ... I don’t think it’s going to go good,” the woman said on the 911 call. She then told the dispatcher Cowan had a gun.

In the body camera footage, Bruce-Jones and another officer were at the gas station talking to the woman. The woman told Bruce-Jones she saw Cowan’s Prius pull up to the gas station. “Oh my god, that’s him,” the woman said in the video.

Cowan’s Prius turned into the gas station and stopped a short distance away from Bruce-Jones and the woman standing near the gas station entrance, police said. Bruce-Jones attempted to tell Cowan to get out of the car, and then he started shooting at officers from inside his vehicle, according to police. Bruce-Jones was hit by the first gunshot and immediately fell to the ground. The other officer immediately ducked behind his patrol car and started returning fire. Several bullets were seen shattering the gas station’s windows.

More than 15 gunshots could be heard as Cowan and the other officer returned fire at each other, investigators said. Bruce-Jones could be seen lying on the ground. Cowan then drove off with the second officer shooting at his car. The second officer then went to Bruce-Jones to tend to her injuries.

On Monday, Cowan was released from the hospital and booked into jail on two counts of attempted first-degree murder, among other charges. But during the booking process, officials determined Cowan had to go back to the hospital to be monitored, police said. Cowan was then on the run for three days until he was found at a Scottsdale rental property and arrested on April 17.

Bruce-Jones was moved from the hospital to a rehab facility on Friday. She is a 24-year veteran of the Phoenix Police Department. Her spouse is also a Phoenix police officer.

Copyright 2022 Gray Media Group, Inc. via KTVK/KPHO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

10-year-old Iliana M. Peters, who went by the name Lily, was found dead Monday morning.
Preliminary autopsy results show Iliana Peters’ death was a homicide
Lily Peters
Teen charged with 1st Degree Intentional Homicide, 1st Degree Sex Assault in Lily Peters case
Police at a home on Third Street where an estranged couple was found dead inside.
Victim’s sister says Green Bay woman was murdered by her husband
Richard Pierce flashes a peace sign at our camera in court, his only expression after being...
Door County jury finds Richard Pierce guilty of 1975 murder of wife Carol Jean
A child is examined at a doctor's office.
Wisconsin investigating cases of unusual hepatitis in children, one death

Latest News

A tornado touched down outside of Wichita Kansas, causing massive damage.
Tornadoes rip through suburb in Kansas
A tornado touched down outside of Wichita Kansas, causing massive damage.
Tornadoes tear through parts of Kansas
The White House Correspondents’ Association dinner returns Saturday night. It features Joe...
Correspondents’ gala offers political normalcy despite COVID
Sixty-two House members have endorsed a bill from Democratic Rep. Abigail Spanberger that would...
Dems hone populist appeal with proposed stock trading ban
FILE - Ohio Secretary of State Frank LaRose speaks to the Fairfield County Lincoln Republican...
GOP election-deniers elevate races for secretary of state