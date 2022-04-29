DRY TODAY, BUT THE WEEKEND WILL BE WET & WINDY

It’s going to be a few degrees warmer today. Most of our afternoon high temperatures will be in the mild 50s. Some spots in central Wisconsin will see highs around 60 degrees. However, a breezy southeast wind coming off of Lake Michigan will cause temperatures along the lakeshore to halt in the upper 40s to about 50 degrees.

That wind is getting stronger today, because of a storm system developing to our west. This weathermaker will bring a round of severe weather this afternoon across the Great Plains. We will get occasional showers will beginning late tonight. Look for on and off rain all throughout the weekend. We’re also going to have a chance of thunderstorms heading into tomorrow evening. While a few could have brief downpours, gusty winds and small hail, our severe weather outlook is LOW. Most folks will get about half an inch of rain this weekend, although any thunderstorms could bring localized higher totals.

The weekend is also going to be windy at times, especially late Saturday. Winds could gust around 35 mph. Our breezy weather will continue into Sunday, with highs holding in the 50s.

If you’re looking for full sunshine, you’re going to have wait... We won’t shake this unsettled weather pattern until the middle of next week.

WIND & WAVES FORECAST:

TODAY: SE 10-20 KTS

SATURDAY: SE 15-30 KTS

A SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IS LIKELY TOMORROW

TODAY: Mostly cloudy. Mild, but breezy HIGH: 56, but cooler upper 40s to 50 lakeside

TONIGHT: Mostly cloudy. A few showers, especially late. Cool and brisk. LOW: 45

SATURDAY: Scattered showers. Some late storms. Gusty winds. HIGH: 53 LOW: 48

SUNDAY: Mostly cloudy and breezy. A few showers. HIGH: 54 LOW: 47

MONDAY: Cloudy skies, but probably dry. HIGH: 57 LOW: 44

TUESDAY: Mostly cloudy. Windy with periods of rain. HIGH: 50 LOW: 40

WEDNESDAY: Sunny skies. Mild with brisk winds. HIGH: 58 LOW: 39

THURSDAY: Mostly sunny. Mild again. HIGH: 58

