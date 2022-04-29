Advertisement

Door County Candle Company needs volunteers to help with Ukraine candles

Door County Candle Company continues to sell its Ukraine candle to raise money for the war-torn...
By WBAY news staff
Published: Apr. 28, 2022 at 10:29 PM CDT
STURGEON BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - Door County Candle Company is looking for help to keep up with the demand for its Ukraine candle, which is raising money for victims of Russia’s war.

The candle maker says it is in “desperate need” of volunteers in May, including this Sunday, May 1. Volunteers will clean candle jars, trim wicks, and help pack the candles.

Anyone who’s interested is asked to email info@doorcountycandle.com. Door County Candle Company is located at 5789 State Highway 42 in Sturgeon Bay.

The candle company says it’s packing hundreds of boxes every day and so far has donated $425,000 to the charity organization Razom for Ukraine.

Posted by Door County Candle Company on Thursday, April 28, 2022

Copyright 2022 WBAY. All rights reserved.

