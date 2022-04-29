Door County Candle Company needs volunteers to help with Ukraine candles

STURGEON BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - Door County Candle Company is looking for help to keep up with the demand for its Ukraine candle, which is raising money for victims of Russia’s war.

The candle maker says it is in “desperate need” of volunteers in May, including this Sunday, May 1. Volunteers will clean candle jars, trim wicks, and help pack the candles.

Anyone who’s interested is asked to email info@doorcountycandle.com. Door County Candle Company is located at 5789 State Highway 42 in Sturgeon Bay.

The candle company says it’s packing hundreds of boxes every day and so far has donated $425,000 to the charity organization Razom for Ukraine.

Hi there, Door County Candle friends! We are in desperate need for volunteers! We have no volunteers for this Sunday... Posted by Door County Candle Company on Thursday, April 28, 2022

