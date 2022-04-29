Advertisement

Denmark hosts VFW’s Loyalty Day Parade

Each year, a VFW post around the state is chosen to host the parade, going on for more than a century
By Jeff Alexander
Published: Apr. 29, 2022 at 5:05 PM CDT
DENMARK, Wis. (WBAY) - The village of Denmark is set to show off its patriotism Saturday, welcoming VFW members from around the state.

Denmark is set to carry on an annual tradition that first started more than a century ago to recognize the heritage of American freedom, known as Loyalty Day.

“It started in 1920. It was to emulate Russia’s May Day after the Great War, so the United States thought they would have their own show of pride and patriotism towards our country,” VFW Post 6705 Commander Richard Verheyen said.

Wisconsin remains one of the last few states to do so. Each year, a Veterans of Foreign Wars post around the state holds a Loyalty Day Parade.

This year, it’s VFW Post 6705 in Denmark’s turn.

“If you forget your past then you know what’s going to happen to your future. It’s not right. You always follow tradition. It’s good to keep traditions. Once they’re lost, they’re lost. If you don’t train and teach these young people about traditions, they’re gone,” Verheyen said.

To show off the community’s patriotic pride, the VFW encouraged businesses and homes along the parade route to decorate in red, white and blue.

The parade has close to 80 entrants. It will start at 11:30 Saturday morning and go through town to the high school where a program will follow.

Verheyen says it’s an honor for the Denmark post to host VFW members and their families and friends from around Wisconsin.

“This is one way that, besides Memorial Day, we remember the men and women that gave the ultimate sacrifice to give us these freedoms,” he said, “and we owe it to them for what they did for us to show them that we’re going to carry the torch of patriotism and duty to this country.”

