COVID-19 in Wisconsin: Cases climbing, CDC reports high levels in 2 counties

MADISON, Wis. (WBAY) – The weekly update from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention says Wisconsin is seeing high levels of COVID-19 spread again, including one county in WBAY’s viewing area.

The CDC says, based on the impact of COVID-19 on the health of the community and health care systems, community levels are high in Barron and Rusk counties in the northwestern part of the state. Levels are medium in Bayfield County in northern Wisconsin, La Crosse County in southwest Wisconsin, and Columbia, Dane and Green Lake counties. It remains low in the other 65 counties. Last week community levels were medium in 3 counties and low in 69.

The state’s rolling, 7-day average of cases rose from 1,205 to 1,247 cases per day. The state is back at levels we left behind in mid-February. The Wisconsin Department of Health Services (DHS) says tests identified 1,544 new cases since the last report, the second-highest daily tally in two months. Only yesterday’s case count was higher.

The counties in WBAY’s wider viewing area with the highest 7-day averages of new cases include Winnebago (41), Brown (34), Outagamie (23), Fond du Lac (20) and Sheboygan (20). But these pale in comparison to Dane County’s average of 266 cases per day, and Milwaukee County’s 229 right now.

Statewide, more people who are being tested for COVID-19 are infected with the coronavirus. The percentage of tests in the past week that came back positive is up from 9.0% to 9.3%, again back to levels we last saw in mid-February when we were still on a downward trend.

The state is still averaging only 1 death per day over the last week. The death toll went up by 2, but only a death in Shawano County was inside the 30-day window to be counted in the average.

Thirty-six people were hospitalized for COVID-19 treatment since Thursday’s report. We calculate the state averaged 24 admissions per day in the last 7 days, the highest since March 29. Even taking discharges and deaths into account, the COVID-19 patient population grew by 31 to 234 patients, with 37 of them in intensive care, according to the Wisconsin Hospital Association (WHA). It’s 2 more patients in ICU than the day before. It’s the most patients in COVID care since March 22.

Hospitals in the Northeast health care region are treating 24 of the patients, with 5 in ICU -- 4 more patients overall and 2 more in ICU than Thursday. Fox Valley hospitals saw no change in numbers, treating 14 patients, including 1 in ICU.

As we reported yesterday, the hospitalization rate slipped to 4.25% of all known COVID-19 cases resulting in a hospital stay.

For comparison in mid-February as we were coming off the omicron surge, the DHS was receiving an average of 24 death reports each day and hospitals averaged 57 hospitalizations per day.

Friday’s Vaccinations by Age Group

5 to 11: 27.6% received vaccine/24.7% completed vaccinations

12 to 17: 61.6% received vaccine/58.1% ompleted vaccinations/19.1% received booster

18 to 24: 60.3% received vaccine/54.7% completed vaccinations/19.2% (+0.1) received booster

25 to 34: 64.3% received vaccine/59.7% completed vaccinations/25.2% received booster

35 to 44: 69.3% received vaccine/65.9% completed vaccinations/32.9% (+0.1) received booster

45 to 54: 71.7% received vaccine/68.9% completed vaccinations/37.8% (+0.1) received booster

55 to 64: 78.1% received vaccine/75.6% completed vaccinations/49.0% received booster

65 and up: 85.4% received vaccine/82.5% completed vaccinations/67.5% received booster

Friday’s Vaccinations by County Population

County (Population)

(Health region) % of population

with at least 1 dose % of population

completed series Brown (264,542) (NE) 65.7% 63.1% Calumet (50,089) (FV) 57.0% 54.9% (+0.1) Dodge (87,839) 52.6% 50.4% Door (27,668) (NE) 78.7% 74.7% Florence (4,295) (NE) 52.9% 50.2% Fond du Lac (103,403) (SE) 55.9% (+0.1) 53.4% Forest (9,004) 52.8% 50.3% Green Lake (18,913) (FV) 57.3% 54.7% Kewaunee (20,434) (NE) 52.7% 51.2% (+0.1) Langlade (19,189) 54.0% 51.9% Manitowoc (78,981) (NE) 60.6% 58.4% Marinette (40,350) (NE) 53.5% 51.2% Menominee (4,556) (FV) 81.0% (+0.1) 77.7% (+0.2) Oconto (37,930) (NE) 52.9% 51.2% Outagamie (187,885) (FV) 64.4% (+0.1) 61.7% Shawano (40,899) (FV) 47.9% 46.3% Sheboygan (115,340) (SE) 63.0% 60.5% Waupaca (50,990) (FV) 55.6% 53.7% Waushara (24,443) (FV) 46.2% 44.2% Winnebago (171,907) (FV) 62.4% 59.5% NORTHEAST REGION (474,200) (NE) 298,557 (62.9%) 286,674 (60.4%) FOX VALLEY REGION (549,682) (FV) 330,604 (60.1%) 316,893 (57.6%) WISCONSIN (5,822,434) 3,750,012 (64.3%) 3,560,176 (61.0%)

FRIDAY’S COUNTY CASE AND DEATH TOTALS (boldface indicates increase since last report)

Note: Michigan updates county case and death totals on Wednesdays

Brown – 70,614 cases (+47) (425 deaths)

Calumet – 11,608 cases (+5) (99 deaths)

Dickinson (Mich.) - 5,013 cases (86 deaths)

Dodge – 24,612 cases (+14) (294 deaths)

Door – 6,627 cases (+10) (61 deaths)

Florence - 817 cases (16 deaths)

Fond du Lac – 29,721 cases (+27) (254 deaths)

Forest - 2,440 cases (+1) (48 deaths)

Gogebic (Mich.) - 2,747 cases (40 deaths)

Green Lake - 4,288 cases (+5) (54 deaths)

Iron (Mich.) - 2,319 cases (71 deaths)

Kewaunee – 4,576 cases (+6) (42 deaths)

Langlade - 4,896 cases (+4) (73 deaths)

Manitowoc – 17,428 cases (+11) (158 deaths)

Marinette - 9,713 cases (105 deaths)

Menominee – 1,848 (+3) (14 deaths)

Menominee (Mich.) - 3,953 cases (60 deaths)

Oconto – 9,367 cases (+7) (96 deaths)

Outagamie – 42,820 cases (+27) (356 deaths)

Shawano – 9,796 cases (+3) (128 deaths) (+1)

Sheboygan – 29,643 cases (+21) (267 deaths)

Waupaca – 11,371 cases (+2) (195 deaths)

Waushara – 5,037 cases (+7) (70 deaths)

Winnebago – 44,494 cases (+43) (332 deaths)

You can find cases and deaths for all 72 Wisconsin counties on the DHS County Data website and for Michigan counties on the Michigan Department of Health COVID-19 website. The Wisconsin Department of Health Services and Wisconsin Hospital Association publish updates Mondays through Fridays. Michigan Department of Health updates information on Wednesdays.

** Cases and deaths are from state COVID-19 reports, which may differ from local health department numbers. The Wisconsin DHS reports cases from all health departments within a county’s boundaries, including tribal, municipal and county health departments; county websites may not. Also, public health departments update their data at various times, whereas the DHS freezes the numbers it receives by the same time every day to compile the afternoon report.

